Novotel Cairo Airport Celebrates International Men’s Day with Wellness and Games
Cairo, Egypt, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At Novotel Cairo Airport, International Men’s Day is a meaningful occasion to honour the men who contribute every day to the hotel’s success.
The celebration began with an energizing wellness session led by a professional Wellness Coach, guiding the team through discussions about lifestyle, stress, emotional well-being, and maintaining balance in demanding environments. The session naturally evolved into honest conversations about men’s needs, everyday pressures, and even navigating communication in the workplace and at home.
The morning transformed into a lively celebration as the team bonded over ping pong, cards, dominoes, and backgammon. Laughter filled the air as colleagues enjoyed friendly competition and a rare chance to connect beyond the usual pace of hotel life.
The day concluded with a warm group lunch, giving the team a chance to connect and share moments together. The celebration was a reminder of the importance of well-being and building community within the workplace.
Mirelle Nashaat
+20 1034054422
https://all.accor.com/hotel/0502/index.en.shtml
