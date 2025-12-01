School of Rock - Rancho Santa Margarita Recognized as City's 2025 Small Business of the Year
School of Rock - RSM was selected by the RSM Chamber of Commerce as the recipient of the 2025 Small Business of the Year. The award was presented at the Mayor's annual State of the City address.
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- School of Rock – Rancho Santa Margarita has been recognized as the 2025 Small Business of the Year by the Rancho Santa Margarita Chamber of Commerce. The award was formally presented during Mayor Tony Beall’s State of the City Address, where School of Rock – RSM was honored for its outstanding impact on local youth, contributions to the arts, and deep community engagement.
Nearly 200 local students and families participate in programs at School of Rock – RSM, where performance-based music education empowers young musicians to take the stage with confidence. The recognition highlights the school’s role as a creative hub, fostering collaboration, self-expression, and belonging for musicians of all ages.
“Being named RSM’s Small Business of the Year is incredibly meaningful because the nomination came directly from our students, families, and staff,” said Carl Katz, Owner of School of Rock – RSM. “Our mission has always been to build community through music, and we’re grateful to be part of a city that values the arts and invests in its youth.”
“This award reflects the hard work of our instructors and the passion of our students, who bring energy to the school every day,” Katz added. “We’re excited to continue expanding programs, live performances, and partnerships that bring more music to Rancho Santa Margarita.”
School of Rock’s approach to music education is unique. Whereas traditional methods focus solely on one-on-one instruction, School of Rock’s METHOD™ blends private lessons with dynamic group rehearsals and live concerts. Students begin their musical journey by learning songs that inspire them, and the integrated SongFirst® curriculum ensures they build theory and technique while performing with peers—leading to exceptional musical growth.
School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music lesson experience, including bass, guitar, vocals, drums, and keys. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, students learn through songs by legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school’s performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice, and Broadway.
Carl Katz
949-888-7625
rsm.schoolofrock.com
