SottoPelle® Recognizes Amber Grimes Medico, APRN, CNP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Oklahoma City, OK, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amber Medico is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse specializing in women's health and inclusive, patient-centered care. With advanced training through the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), Amber is dedicated to providing comprehensive and affirming care for the LGBTQ+ community. She brings a compassionate approach to every patient interaction, focusing on education, empowerment, and evidence-based treatment to support wellness at every stage of life.
Amber Grimes Medico, APRN, CNP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since September 2025.
To view additional information about Amber Grimes Medico, APRN, CNP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/amber-medico-aprn-cnp/
Provider Information:
Amber Grimes Medico, APRN, CNP
Lakeside Doctors Gynecology and Obstetrics
11200 N Portland Avenue, 2nd Floor, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
(405) 936-1000
www.lakesidedoctors.com
https://www.instagram.com/lakesidedoctors/
https://www.facebook.com/LakesideDoctors
https://www.linkedin.com/company/lakeside-womens-hospital
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Company Information:
Categories