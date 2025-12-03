Megasports Progressive Launches Exciting New Daily Shootouts for Instant Competition and Daily Rewards
Portland, OR, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Megasports Progressive is thrilled to announce the launch of Daily Shootouts, a brand-new contest format designed to deliver fast-paced excitement and immediate results for sports enthusiasts.
Daily Shootouts are one-day, winner-take-all competitions that run independently from the platform’s weekly and monthly events. For an entry fee of $5, $10, or $20, participants can join a 10-player pod and compete head-to-head against up to nine other challengers. With the streamlined 1–15 point scoring system, players have more opportunities to climb to the top and claim victory.
Key details of Daily Shootouts include:
A house rake of 0.075% applies to each pod.
Contests will proceed with a minimum of two entrants.
Players may enter each pod only once, but can participate in multiple pods across the day.
“Daily Shootouts are designed for players seeking additional excitement, and want more ways to win,” said Pete Korner, Founder and CEO of Megasports Progressive LLC. “This new format adds variety, intensity, and immediacy to the Megasports Progressive experience.”
With Daily Shootouts, Megasports Progressive continues to expand its offerings, giving participants more flexibility, faster outcomes, and greater chances to win big.
About Megasports Progressive Megasports Progressive is a leading platform for competitive sports contests, offering innovative formats and rewarding experiences for players worldwide. With weekly, monthly, and now daily events, Megasports Progressive is redefining how fans engage with sports competition.
Contact
Peter Korner
503-516-4224
megasportspro.com
