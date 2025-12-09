EdforTech Alliance Launches “Empower Futures” Campaign for Giving Tuesday
EdforTech Alliance’s “Empower Futures” Year-End Campaign supports teacher stipends, content creation equipment, and digital media training to bring engaging, tech-rich learning into K–12 classrooms. Donations help expand ETA’s TechConnect program, empowering educators, especially in underrepresented communities, and providing students with digital creativity projects that build future-ready skills.
Washington, DC, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EdforTech Alliance (ETA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening technology-rich teaching and learning in K–12 schools, has launched its “Empower Futures” Year-End Fundraising Campaign, an initiative focused on expanding access to digital media tools, professional development, and future-ready learning opportunities for educators and students nationwide.
The campaign will raise funds through December 31 to support teacher stipends, content creation equipment, and training in digital media and OBS production key resources that enable teachers to bring engaging, media-rich instruction into their classrooms. These investments directly fuel ETA’s signature programs, including TechConnect, a professional development model that equips educators with the knowledge, skills, and tools to integrate content creation and STEM-based instructional strategies into daily teaching.
“Technology opens doors for students, but only when teachers have access to the right training and tools,” said Dr. Todd Ullah, Executive Director of EdforTech Alliance. “Our year-end campaign allows us to support hardworking educators with stipends, equipment, and digital media training that empowers them to create engaging, creative, and student-centered learning experiences.”
Funds raised through the Empower Futures campaign will contribute to:
Teacher stipends for completing ETA’s professional development
Content creation equipment, including microphones, webcams, and lighting
Digital media and OBS production training for educators
Student digital creativity projects that build communication, STEM readiness, and future workforce skills
“Schools across the country especially those serving underrepresented communities—continue to face resource gaps that limit teachers’ ability to bring innovative, tech-rich learning to their students,” said Tamara Stephens, Director of Operations at EdforTech Alliance. “This campaign gives donors the opportunity to make a direct and meaningful impact on classrooms that need support the most.”
EdforTech Alliance invites community members, corporate partners, philanthropic organizations, and supporters of education to contribute to this year’s campaign. Every donation helps equip teachers with essential tools and strengthens digital learning opportunities for students.
Year-end contributions can be made securely online at Edfortech Alliance.
Contact
EdforTech Alliance, IncContact
Tamara Stephens
954-326-2667
edfortech.org
Tamara Stephens
954-326-2667
edfortech.org
