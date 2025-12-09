EdforTech Alliance Launches “Empower Futures” Campaign for Giving Tuesday

EdforTech Alliance’s “Empower Futures” Year-End Campaign supports teacher stipends, content creation equipment, and digital media training to bring engaging, tech-rich learning into K–12 classrooms. Donations help expand ETA’s TechConnect program, empowering educators, especially in underrepresented communities, and providing students with digital creativity projects that build future-ready skills.