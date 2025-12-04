Estrada Law Group Expands with New Office in Riverside, CA
Estrada Law Group, a leading bilingual personal injury and employment law firm based in Los Angeles, has officially expanded its presence with the opening of a new office in Riverside, California.
Riverside, CA, December 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Estrada Law Group, a leading bilingual personal injury and employment law firm based in Los Angeles, has officially expanded its presence with the opening of a new office in Riverside, California. The expansion strengthens the firm’s mission to make quality legal representation accessible to more communities across Southern California.
The new office, located at 4270 Riverwalk Parkway, Suite 110, Riverside, CA 92505, will serve clients throughout the Inland Empire, including Riverside, Moreno Valley, Corona, and San Bernardino. Clients can contact the office directly at (951) 332-7850 to schedule a free consultation.
Founded by Esther Estrada, recognized as “Esther The Lawyer,” Estrada Law Group is known for its hands-on approach, personalized service, and strong advocacy for individuals who have suffered injuries due to negligence. The firm specializes in car accidents, trucking and rideshare accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, wrongful death, and other serious injury cases, as well as select employment law matters, including wrongful termination, workplace discrimination, and harassment claims.
As a Riverside native, Esther Estrada’s decision to open a second office in her hometown is deeply personal. “Opening our Riverside office allows us to be closer to the clients who need us most,” said Esther Estrada, Founder and Managing Attorney of Estrada Law Group. “We’ve represented many Inland Empire residents over the years, and this new location is about deepening that commitment offering compassionate, bilingual representation and making the process of getting help simpler and more personal.”
With a reputation for integrity and results, Estrada Law Group has earned the trust of clients across Southern California through its transparency, communication, and proven record of successful case outcomes. The firm provides free case reviews and operates on a no-fee-unless-you-win policy, ensuring that clients can pursue justice without financial barriers.
The new Riverside office will mirror the client-centered approach that defines the Los Angeles headquarters, offering both in-person and over-the-phone consultations in English and Spanish.
Office Details:
Estrada Law Group
4270 Riverwalk Parkway, Suite 110
Riverside, CA 92505
Phone: (951) 332-7850
Website: estradalawgroup.com
