Bibiyan Law Group Expands North & Opens New Oﬃce in Oakland to Champion Bay Area Workers

Bibiyan Law Group, known for recovering over $500M for California workers, is expanding into Oakland—its first Bay Area office. The Firm’s Northern California presence boosts its ability to fight tech, startup, and industrial sector violations with local litigation power and greater community access, strengthening its mission to protect workers against unlawful employment practices.