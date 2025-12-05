New Weekly Live Sessions from MPR Designs to Support Small Business Growth
MPR Designs is launching weekly live sessions in early 2026 to support growing small businesses that need real guidance before investing in a full marketing firm. Hosted by founder Makayla, these Thursday morning sessions offer live website audits, practical marketing insights, and open group discussions designed to provide clarity, not complexity.
New Smyrna Beach, FL, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MPR Designs LLC is proud to announce a new weekly live series designed to support small business owners who are actively growing but might not be ready for a full-scale marketing firm. Starting early 2026, MPR's Marketing Hour: Live Marketing Help in Real Time for a Local Small Business will run every Thursday morning at 7:30 AM with Makayla, founder of MPR Designs.
This initiative is part of Makayla’s mission to give developing businesses a place to learn, ask questions, and move forward confidently toward the next stage of growth.
“Not every business is ready for a full agency partnership — and that’s okay,” said Makayla, founder of MPR Designs. “I built these sessions for the hardworking owners doing everything themselves — learning as they go and pushing toward that next level. If I can help shorten their learning curve and keep them moving in the right direction, that’s my contribution to the small business community. Most of the time, the business owners who apply this advice come back later, once their first investment pays off — and that’s exactly how it should be."
What Makes These Sessions Different
These weekly sessions are not sales pitches or pre-scripted webinars. They are live, honest, practical business conversations designed for owners who want clarity, not complexity. Please bring any materials you’re comfortable sharing — remember, there will be other business owners in the room. We encourage open collaboration, and some of our best ideas come directly from the group chat and the conversations sparked during these sessions.
What Happens During the Live Hour
Real-Time Website Audits
Participants can submit their websites for live review — receiving practical insights on layout, SEO, user experience, mobile design, and conversion improvements.
Current Marketing Trends & Tools
Makayla breaks down what’s actually working for small businesses right now:
Local SEO strategies.
AI tools that simplify daily tasks.
Content ideas and visibility tactics.
What’s changing in digital marketing week-to-week.
Problems people are facing and solutions providers.
Small Business Q&A
Owners can bring real struggles — from slow websites to confusing branding to Google review issues. The conversation is direct, supportive, and actionable.
Why This Matters
Small business owners often feel stuck between DIY marketing and the cost of hiring a full agency. These sessions bridge that gap.
Makayla’s weekly insights draw from hundreds of hours of hands-on client work, including website builds, SEO campaigns, hosting and maintenance, branding development, and industry-specific consulting.
The live sessions expand on this knowledge with real-time examples and personalized guidance.
A Contribution to the Community
For Makayla, this series is about more than marketing — it’s about lifting the small business community.
“Most of the small businesses I meet are one good strategy away from growing into the company they want to be,” Makayla said. “If I can offer clarity, direction, and support while they’re climbing — that’s the impact I want to make.”
How to Join
Launch: January 2026
When: Every Thursday at 7:30 AM
Where: Live on WebEx.
Bring: Coffee, questions, goals — and the willingness to learn something new.
Contact
MPRDesigns LLCContact
Makayla Rayko
407-873-2570
www.mprdesigns.com
