SottoPelle® Recognizes Mohammad Ali, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Henderson, TN, December 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mohammad F. Ali, MD, is double Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology at Comprehensive Arthritis Care in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
In practice since 2006, Dr. Ali has treated over 16,000 patients in Middle Tennessee — both young and young at heart.
Dr. Ali attended medical school at Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) in Lahore, Pakistan. He completed his Residency at St. Francis Medical Center affiliated with Seton Hall University in Trenton, New Jersey, and a Rheumatology Fellowship at the State University of New York at Stony Brook (SUNY) in Stony Brook.
Dr. Ali is double Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology. He opened his independent private practice in 2006. Dr. Ali has a preemptive approach to treating arthritis and other rheumatic illnesses. He provides diagnosis and treatment for Arthritis, Gout, Lupus, and other autoimmune diseases.
Dr. Ali’s certifications and associations include the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and American Board of Rheumatology, the Tennessee Medical Association (TMA), the American Medical Association (AMA), TN Rheumatology Society (TRS), the American College of Rheumatology (ACR), and the Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America (APPNA).
Dr. Ali enjoys hiking, biking, and hunting in his leisure time.
Mohammad Ali, MD, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since September 2025.
To view additional information about Mohammad Ali, MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/mohammad-ali-md/.
Provider Information:
Mohammad Ali, MD
Comprehensive Arthritis Care
242 Indian Lake Blvd., Suite 100, Henderson, TN 37075
(615) 822-5660
www.comprehensivearthritiscare.com
IG: https://www.instagram.com/cacwellness.us/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/p/Comprehensive-Arthritis-Care-100063652476554/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
