New Musical Comedy Series Uses Humor and Music to Help Kids Believe in Themselves
Featuring heartfelt storytelling, parody tributes to 33 comedy icons, and an uplifting theme song to remind us we all have gifts and talents to share with the world.
Georgetown, Canada, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Canadian musician and storyteller Bryan Pickell has released a new musical comedy project that blends humor, heart, and originality - complete with life-size googly-eyed rock puppets with guitars performing live on stage, parody sketches inspired by 33 legendary comedians, and music designed to uplift anyone who's ever felt different or like they didn't fit in.
Pickell, who began performing professionally at age 13, says creativity became his lifeline growing up. His acceptance into an arts high school in grade 11 was the turning point that gave him direction and a healthy outlet for challenging emotions.
"Music was how I learned to process and express my feelings," he says. This project is rooted in the same belief: that creative expression can completely change a young person's life and give them a place to explore their feelings when nothing else feels safe."
The series combines Pickell's 528Hz-inspired compositions with playful comedic sketches and puppet performances, creating a world that's both lighthearted and emotionally resonant. At its core is a message of self-worth, belonging, and celebrating one's individuality.
Pickell says he relates deeply to kids who feel different, anxious, or unsure how to express themselves. His storytelling is grounded in empathy and lived experience rather than labels.
"I spent most of my life thinking I was broken," Pickell says. "I want kids - of all ages - to know they're not."
The subtext explores positive themes about neurodiversity and self-worth, and encourages kids (of all ages) to embrace who they are, fall in love with their differences, and then find a way to share them with the world.
The full project, including the new theme song "Believe In Your Talents" and its accompanying musical comedy pilot episode, is now available on his official channels, with opportunities for viewers to engage and support the ongoing series.
Watch the pilot episode on Bryan's website: BryansCafe.ca
Watch the pilot episode on YouTube: YouTube.com/watch?v=66GoGW2ug00
Contact:
Bryan Pickell, Creative Director
