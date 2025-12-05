Announcing DSI’s 14th Joint CBRN Symposium
The CBRNe community is set to convene March 10-11, 2026, in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rising geopolitical instability, asymmetric warfare, and the proliferation of advanced dual-use technologies have intensified the demand for modernized CBRN defense and response solutions. Over the past year, the focus across the DoW, DHS, and allied partners has shifted toward integrating artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and advanced biosensing to strengthen detection, protection, and decontamination capabilities. Cross-sector collaboration and technological innovation remain vital to maintaining operational resilience and preparedness across both military and civilian domains.
The 2026 Joint CBRN Symposium will convene senior leaders, researchers, and industry innovators from across government, military, academia, and allied partners to advance strategies for countering today’s evolving CBRN threats. Discussions will center on joint force modernization, CBRN acquisition priorities, and new technologies supporting early detection, operational survivability, and rapid decontamination. This year’s agenda features panels on strengthening homeland defense and state and local response coordination, advancing multinational readiness, and leveraging AI and autonomous systems to transform CBRN readiness.
Attendees will gain firsthand insight from key defense and policy leaders on efforts to safeguard U.S. and allied forces against emerging CBRN threats, enhance interagency cooperation, and prepare the next generation of responders. The 2026 symposium underscores a whole-of-government and multinational commitment to innovation, resilience, and mission success in the face of a rapidly shifting global threat landscape.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active-duty US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://cbrn.dsigroup.org/.
