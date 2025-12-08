Announcing DSI’s 10th Insider Risk Summit West, Formerly Hosted by Advanced Onion, Inc.
Insider risk community to convene on March 18-19, in Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Now hosted by Defense Strategies Institute, the Insider Risk Summit West is known for its unique platform where private and public sectors come together to share their diverse perspectives in a world-class setting.
The Insider Risk Summit West unites the nation’s leading experts, innovators, and security professionals dedicated to tackling one of today’s most complex challenges — the insider risk. Hosted on the West Coast, this premier forum will bring together voices from big tech, AI, social media, energy, and all levels of government to explore the evolving insider risk landscape and the strategies needed to stay ahead of it.
Attendees will gain actionable insights into emerging technologies, advanced behavioral analytics, and proactive detection capabilities shaping modern insider risk programs. From safeguarding sensitive data to strengthening organizational resilience, the Summit will foster candid dialogue and real-world collaboration between public and private-sector leaders on the front lines of trust, technology, and national security.
Key Topics of Discussion:
- Mitigating insider risk & improving operational resilience through partnership, innovation, & technology
- Securing innovation: insider risks and the future of big tech
- Addressing the growing risk of insider attacks as semiconductor demand skyrockets
- Tackling insider risks at social media enterprises
- Navigating the future threat landscape in AI, autonomous, & electric vehicles
- Bolstering state & local cybersecurity to protect the state of California
- and more
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201.987.1803.
Active-duty US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://insiderwest.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://insiderwest.dsigroup.org/
