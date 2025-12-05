Association of Bridal Consultants Launches First-Ever Wedding & Romance Travel Host Agency for Travel Advisors
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), celebrating its 70-year anniversary, has launched the industry’s first Wedding & Romance Travel Host Agency, designed and curated for advisors who support destination weddings, honeymoons, and romance-focused travel.
Gibsonville, NC, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Host Agency Built for the #1 Growth Segment in Travel
Destination weddings offer couples significantly greater value—often costing a fraction of a traditional U.S. wedding while delivering elevated, resort-quality experiences. This value-driven trend has created strong demand for specialized travel advisors.
Benefits of Booking Travel Through ABC:
· Host Agency Services at an Intriguing Cost — from just $19.58 per month
· Competitive Advisor Commissions — ABC offers strong supplier commission rates and competitive commission splits for all advisors, with increased earning potential for top performers
· Travel Leaders Network Affiliation — unlocking premium training, exclusive promotions, and advanced booking platforms.
· IATA Card Eligibility — global industry recognition, special agent rates, and access to FAM opportunities.
· Wide Variety of Booking Options — supplier-direct, GDS portals, tour operators, or guidance from.
· ABC’s in-house support team.
· Destination Wedding and Group Travel Training.
· Fast Commission Payouts — usually within days of receipt.
· Bi-Weekly Travel-Focused Webinars with leading suppliers and partners.
· Passport to Profits Travel Advisor Course - ABC’s signature Passport to Profits course is complimentary for all ABC members — providing the building blocks for new advisors and serving as an excellent refresher for experienced advisors.
“Our goal is to finally give travel advisors a host agency that understands the complexities and opportunities of romance travel,” said Veronica M. Foster, MWP, President of ABC and a leading expert in destination weddings. “Travel professionals deserve a home that supports their niche, amplifies their expertise, and helps them grow a thriving romance travel business.”
Uniting the Wedding & Travel Industries
ABC uniquely bridges two powerhouse industries — Wedding and Travel — giving wedding planners and travel advisors opportunities to build stronger, more profitable businesses through dual-industry expertise, supplier collaboration, and expanded professional partnerships.
Enrollment Now Open for All Experience Levels
Travel professionals may join ABC’s host agency whether they focus solely on travel or on both weddings and travel planning.
About the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC)
Founded in 1955, the Association of Bridal Consultants is the global leader in professional wedding certification, education, and industry development. ABC is the only organization offering both wedding-industry credentials and a dedicated romance travel host agency, supporting thousands of professionals worldwide through training, supplier partnerships, and its annual World of Weddings Conference.
Destination weddings offer couples significantly greater value—often costing a fraction of a traditional U.S. wedding while delivering elevated, resort-quality experiences. This value-driven trend has created strong demand for specialized travel advisors.
Benefits of Booking Travel Through ABC:
· Host Agency Services at an Intriguing Cost — from just $19.58 per month
· Competitive Advisor Commissions — ABC offers strong supplier commission rates and competitive commission splits for all advisors, with increased earning potential for top performers
· Travel Leaders Network Affiliation — unlocking premium training, exclusive promotions, and advanced booking platforms.
· IATA Card Eligibility — global industry recognition, special agent rates, and access to FAM opportunities.
· Wide Variety of Booking Options — supplier-direct, GDS portals, tour operators, or guidance from.
· ABC’s in-house support team.
· Destination Wedding and Group Travel Training.
· Fast Commission Payouts — usually within days of receipt.
· Bi-Weekly Travel-Focused Webinars with leading suppliers and partners.
· Passport to Profits Travel Advisor Course - ABC’s signature Passport to Profits course is complimentary for all ABC members — providing the building blocks for new advisors and serving as an excellent refresher for experienced advisors.
“Our goal is to finally give travel advisors a host agency that understands the complexities and opportunities of romance travel,” said Veronica M. Foster, MWP, President of ABC and a leading expert in destination weddings. “Travel professionals deserve a home that supports their niche, amplifies their expertise, and helps them grow a thriving romance travel business.”
Uniting the Wedding & Travel Industries
ABC uniquely bridges two powerhouse industries — Wedding and Travel — giving wedding planners and travel advisors opportunities to build stronger, more profitable businesses through dual-industry expertise, supplier collaboration, and expanded professional partnerships.
Enrollment Now Open for All Experience Levels
Travel professionals may join ABC’s host agency whether they focus solely on travel or on both weddings and travel planning.
About the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC)
Founded in 1955, the Association of Bridal Consultants is the global leader in professional wedding certification, education, and industry development. ABC is the only organization offering both wedding-industry credentials and a dedicated romance travel host agency, supporting thousands of professionals worldwide through training, supplier partnerships, and its annual World of Weddings Conference.
Contact
Association of Bridal ConsultantsContact
Veronica Foster
336-690-5510
www.abcweddingplanners.com
Veronica Foster
336-690-5510
www.abcweddingplanners.com
Categories