Lanika Announces Reactis® V2025.2 by Reactive Systems
Reactis® for Simulink® V2025.2 adds support for MATLAB® Projects and R2025b, tracks coverage inside Stateflow® state action code, and introduces a comments feature. Reactis for C V2025 simplifies AUTOSAR® testing workflows.
Bangalore, India, December 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lanika Solutions and Reactive Systems are pleased to announce the V2025.2 release of Reactis® for Simulink® and the V2025 release of Reactis for C. This release adds support for MATLAB® projects (previously called Simulink projects), coverage tracking for Stateflow® state actions, and the ability to create and view model comments in Reactis. A new AUTOSAR® import wizard in Reactis for C simplifies the process of performing back-to-back testing of an AUTOSAR runnable against the portion of a model that it implements.
Highlights
• MATLAB Projects support: Reactis can now load MATLAB projects, reading search paths and workspace initialization automatically.
• Coverage in state action code: Statement, decision, condition, MC/DC, and MCC coverage are now tracked within Stateflow state actions for charts using the MATLAB action language (requires Reactis for EML Plugin).
• Model Comments: Add and manage comments inside models; comments are stored in the Reactis info file (.rsi) and tracked with author and timestamps.
• AUTOSAR import wizard (Reactis for C): Import ARXML to generate a minimal RTE, build file, and harness for back-to-back testing of AUTOSAR runnables against model.
• Usability improvements: Harness selector now available in main toolbars, CSV test templates, detachable panels, and an option to omit empty coverage metrics in reports.
These improvements enable Reactis to identify more unreachable targets in a model and to exercise more coverage targets in generated test suites.
Reactis for C V2025
Simplified Testing of AUTOSAR Code
A new import wizard enables a standalone AUTOSAR component to be tested in Reactis for C. For an AUTOSAR component derived from a Simulink model, this simplifies back-to-back testing of code against the model.
Given a set of ARXML files describing an AUTOSAR component, the import wizard generates a minimal RTE, build file, and harness necessary to test a runnable of the component in Reactis for C. After the import into Reactis for C, you can automatically generate tests, find runtime errors, and track coverage.
The import wizard can make the C harness match a model harness defined in Reactis for Simulink. This allows you to directly run tests generated from a model by Reactis for Simulink on code in Reactis for C (and vice-versa).
For more information, see the Reactis V2025.2 release announcement https://reactive-systems.com/mlists.msp?lid=1&itm=64
For additional details write to info@lanikasolutions.com
About Lanika Solutions
Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Reactive Systems, Breault Research Organization (BRO), MatCalc Engineering, and ThermoFisher Scientific, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, 3d visualization and analysis, thermo-mechanical simulation, image processing, and more.
Visit www.lanikasolutions.com to learn more.
About Reactive Systems
Reactive Systems, founded in 1999, is a software testing and validation company with offices in Cary, NC and Nagoya, Japan. The Company develops the Reactis family of tools that support the test and debug of embedded software applications developed using Simulink®, Stateflow®, and C code.
Visit www.reactive-systems.com to learn more.
Mr. Nishath Ahmed
+91–80–2548 4844
www.lanikasolutions.com
TF-04, Gold Signature,
No. 95, Mosque Road, Frazer Town,
Bangalore - 560 005, India
