Malibu Access Control Launches Mobile App 1.5, Delivering New Design and Smarter User Experience

Malibu Access Control has released Mobile App 1.5, featuring a modern redesign, improved navigation, clearer messaging, and enhanced geolocation services for hands-free access. The update strengthens Malibu’s commitment to seamless access control backed by cloud-based management and simplified installation—delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience for users and scalable value for dealers.