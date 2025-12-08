Malibu Access Control Launches Mobile App 1.5, Delivering New Design and Smarter User Experience
Malibu Access Control has released Mobile App 1.5, featuring a modern redesign, improved navigation, clearer messaging, and enhanced geolocation services for hands-free access. The update strengthens Malibu’s commitment to seamless access control backed by cloud-based management and simplified installation—delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience for users and scalable value for dealers.
Louisville, KY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Malibu Access Control, a leader in innovative access management solutions, today announced the release of its Mobile App 1.5, featuring a complete visual redesign and enhanced functionality built around user feedback. Combined with simple installation, cloud-based management, and robust dealer support, Malibu Mobile 1.5 further reinforces Malibu’s commitment to delivering simple, intuitive, and intelligent access control technology.
The Mobile App 1.5 introduces a refreshed, streamlined interface designed for clarity and ease of use. With new design, color palette, and optimized layout to make every interaction more seamless across all mobile devices devices. New expandable location sections reduce visual clutter and allow users to focus on what matters most—quick, effortless control of their access points.
“Every update is designed with our users and dealers in mind,” said Joe Harwell, CEO of Malibu Access Control. “Mobile 1.5 combines a refined, modern design with the intelligent functionality Malibu is known for, creating a smoother, more confident experience for anyone managing access through our platform.”
Alongside the visual redesign, the app delivers a range of improvements that make access management more intuitive than ever:
In-App Messaging: Upgraded in-app communication delivers faster, clearer notifications and smoother interactions.
Detailed Status Updates: Real-time feedback keeps users informed on system activity and access options.
Intuitive Controls: Door buttons are now intuitively grouped for faster navigation.
Enhanced Geolocation Indicators: Refined visual cues make it easy to see when hands-free features are active, giving users confidence and clarity.
Streamlined Activation: A redesigned activation page with expanded help content simplifies onboarding for new users.
Hands-Free Mobile: Passive mode for automatic hands-free access without phones, cards, or fobs.
Additional updates include bug fixes and performance enhancements that improve responsiveness and overall stability—continuing Malibu’s track record of delivering dependable, user-friendly access control solutions.
About Malibu Access Control
Malibu Access Control is redefining access control through innovative technology, simple installation, and unmatched dealer support. With its geo-powered, hands-free mobile credentials, Malibu delivers a seamless and secure experience across commercial, multifamily, and enterprise environments. Backed by an installer-first approach and responsive service, Malibu provides the tools and technology that make access control simpler—for everyone.
The Mobile App 1.5 introduces a refreshed, streamlined interface designed for clarity and ease of use. With new design, color palette, and optimized layout to make every interaction more seamless across all mobile devices devices. New expandable location sections reduce visual clutter and allow users to focus on what matters most—quick, effortless control of their access points.
“Every update is designed with our users and dealers in mind,” said Joe Harwell, CEO of Malibu Access Control. “Mobile 1.5 combines a refined, modern design with the intelligent functionality Malibu is known for, creating a smoother, more confident experience for anyone managing access through our platform.”
Alongside the visual redesign, the app delivers a range of improvements that make access management more intuitive than ever:
In-App Messaging: Upgraded in-app communication delivers faster, clearer notifications and smoother interactions.
Detailed Status Updates: Real-time feedback keeps users informed on system activity and access options.
Intuitive Controls: Door buttons are now intuitively grouped for faster navigation.
Enhanced Geolocation Indicators: Refined visual cues make it easy to see when hands-free features are active, giving users confidence and clarity.
Streamlined Activation: A redesigned activation page with expanded help content simplifies onboarding for new users.
Hands-Free Mobile: Passive mode for automatic hands-free access without phones, cards, or fobs.
Additional updates include bug fixes and performance enhancements that improve responsiveness and overall stability—continuing Malibu’s track record of delivering dependable, user-friendly access control solutions.
About Malibu Access Control
Malibu Access Control is redefining access control through innovative technology, simple installation, and unmatched dealer support. With its geo-powered, hands-free mobile credentials, Malibu delivers a seamless and secure experience across commercial, multifamily, and enterprise environments. Backed by an installer-first approach and responsive service, Malibu provides the tools and technology that make access control simpler—for everyone.
Contact
Malibu Access ControlContact
Joseph Harwell
(843) 790-1045
https://malibuaccesscontrol.com
Joseph Harwell
(843) 790-1045
https://malibuaccesscontrol.com
Categories