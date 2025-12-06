Parts Life, Inc. Expands Operations and Relocates to Strengthen Support for U.S. Military Readiness and Critical Manufacturing Needs in the Defense Industrial Base
Moorestown, NJ, December 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Parts Life, Inc. announces the expansion and relocation of its operations to a new facility at 1260 Glen Avenue, Moorestown, New Jersey, effective December 8, 2025. The upgraded 19,000 square foot headquarters strengthens the company’s ability to support military readiness and critical manufacturing needs in the Defense Industrial Base with greater engineering capacity, production capability, and modernized infrastructure.
The expansion aligns with Parts Life Inc.’s continued investment in advanced manufacturing, prototype development, obsolescence resolution, and sustainment solutions for mission-critical platforms across the U.S. military.
“This strategic move positions our team with expanded capacity to continue to serve our customers, the warfighter and the U.S. Taxpayer with the world class part readiness and obsolescence solutions our company is known for,” said Sam Thevanayagam, Founder and CEO of Parts Life, Inc. “Every upgrade to our facilities and equipment is intentional, made with innovation and mission readiness in mind.
Our customers depend on fast, innovative solutions that often require a forward-thinking approach and strategic creativity, and this new facility strengthens our ability to deliver exactly that.”
“Our growth reflects the trust placed in us by our customers and partners,” said Gregg Mallinder, President of Parts Life, Inc. “The expanded space supports our engineering, prototyping, manufacturing, and test operations in a way that builds long-term strength within the Defense Industrial Base. This facility helps our team move faster and provide the level of service our customers expect.”
Vice President of Business Development, Jeannie Whitfield, adds “Our team is thrilled to continue to be a part of the South Jersey community in Moorestown, bringing meaningful job expansion to the region. In the past 15 years, this is our third expansion, growing our facilities and team by over 400% while supporting workforce development and partnerships with local education institutions to create well-paying jobs in the region. As one of the first commercial Prototype Integration Facilities and remanufacturing depots for the Department of Defense in the tri-state area, this new facility will enable our teams to continue the adaptive, solution-focused execution to meet our customer’s need.”
The new location provides:
• Greater capacity for engineering and manufacturing
• Additional space for prototype development and testing
• Modernized infrastructure that supports evolving defense requirements
• Improved workflow efficiency to shorten customer lead times
Parts Life, Inc. will begin operating from the Moorestown facility on December 8, 2025. All billing, shipping, and correspondence should be directed to the new address.
Contact
Alicia Barrett
856-786-8675
partslifeinc.com
