InkProducts Inc. Introduces Hassle-Free Local Printer Leasing Program for Businesses

InkProducts Inc. offers a Local Printer Leasing Program that simplifies office printing for one low monthly price. The program includes full printer setup with a high-capacity Continuous Ink Supply System, automatic monthly ink delivery, technical support, and maintenance—eliminating costly cartridges or toner. Each all-in-one printer provides print, copy, scan, fax, duplex printing, and ADF features, supported by reliable local service to keep business productivity uninterrupted.