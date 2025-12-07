Shreekant Patil Addressed BIS Manak Manthan Workshop at Nashik
BIS Technical Committee Member, NIMA Committee Chairman, CEng. Shreekant Patil inaugurates MSME standards manak manthan workshop at K.K. Wagh Engineering College, emphasizing certifications and industry-student collaboration.
Nashik, India, December 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CEng. Shreekant Patil, Chairman of NIMA's Startup Committee and Technical Committee Member of BIS India serving as Resource Person, representing NIMA, was Chief Guest at the insightful Manak Manthan workshop on standards and certifications held at K.K. Wagh Engineering College seminar hall at 10 AM.
CEng. Shreekant Patil inaugurated the event and outlined NIMA's five-point work agenda, stressing BIS certifications' importance for MSMEs in quality enhancement and global competitiveness. As a BIS standardization expert, he invited MSMEs to share challenges for policy integration and urged colleges to conduct such sessions for students, enabling industry support and international career opportunities.
The workshop attracted industry members, students, Laghu Udyog Bharati representatives, and Dr. Nandurkar (Principal, K.K. Wagh Engineering College), Dr. N.B. Gurule, Akash Aher from CII Nashik, and industrialist Nishikant Aher, promoting collaborative growth.
CEng. Shreekant Patil is a distinguished expert actively contributing to BIS India as a Technical Committee Member, focusing on standardization to enhance MSME competitiveness. He promotes quality and sustainability through certifications like ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect) and LEAN, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly manufacturing practices. As a member of the Quality Council of India's QPAC, Patil advocates for process excellence and robust quality frameworks, playing a vital role in empowering industries to meet global standards and achieve sustainable growth.
http://parentnashik.com
http://parentnashik.com
