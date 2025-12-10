Chrome Angelz RC Announces National Expansion as Women’s Motorcycle Riding Club Grows
Chrome Angelz RC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit women’s motorcycle riding club, announces national expansion as new chapters open across the United States and internationally. The organization promotes empowerment, mentorship, safety, and community service for women riders.
Galloway, NJ, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chrome Angelz RC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit women’s motorcycle riding club, has announced continued national expansion with new chapters forming across the United States and internationally. Founded to create a supportive community for women riders, the organization focuses on empowerment, mentorship, motorcycle safety awareness, and charitable outreach.
With chapters operating coast to coast, Chrome Angelz RC provides women riders with a welcoming environment to grow their riding skills, participate in charity events, and support their local communities. The nationwide growth reflects a rising interest in women-led motorcycle organizations and the increasing visibility of female riders.
“Our mission has always been to elevate, empower, and support women riders everywhere,” said the national leadership of Chrome Angelz RC. “Our continued expansion shows how powerful community and sisterhood can be in the riding world.”
Chrome Angelz RC invites women riders of all experience levels to learn more about chapter locations or opportunities to form a new chapter. More information is available at chromeangelzrc.com.
Contact
Chrome Angelz RC InternationalContact
Annamarie "Swingz" Sesta
(609) 290-7195
chromeangelzrc.com
