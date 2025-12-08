GlobalWorker Participates in National Dialogue on Upcoming Romanian Legislation for Non-EU Workforce Recruitment
GlobalWorker participated in an event dedicated to the employment access of foreign citizens in Romania, organized by IOM Romania (International Organization for Migration) and the West University of Timișoara.
Timisoara, Romania, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GlobalWorker took part in the event organized on October 26, 2025, by IOM Romania and West University of Timișoara (UVT), a meeting that brought together key national institutions to discuss the future of Romania’s legislative framework regarding the recruitment, employment, and integration of non-EU workers.
The event gathered representatives from IOM, the Ministry of Labor, Timiș Prefecture, Inspectoratul General pentru Imigrări (IGI), ADR Vest, AJOFM Timiș, and academic and private-sector stakeholders.
All institutions emphasized the same message: Romania requires a modern, predictable, and coherent legislative system aligned with the realities of the current labor market.
According to officials present, Romania is preparing the most significant legal reform in the last decade regarding labor migration.
Major Legislative Reform Underway
1. A New Law Is Being Finalized
A new draft law regulating the employment of non-EU citizens is currently being completed by an interministerial working group.
According to Ciprian Văcaru, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Labor, the new provisions are expected to enter into force on January 1, 2026.
The legislative overhaul aims to provide:
clear and stricter rules for the employment of non-EU workers,
increased responsibility for intermediary companies,
stronger protection mechanisms for both employers and foreign employees.
2. Why Reform Is Needed
Government data presented at the event outlined multiple systemic gaps:
Romania approves 100,000 annual slots, but only 75,000–90,000 visas are actually issued.
Less than half of issued employment approvals are ultimately used.
A significant number of workers leave Romania for Schengen states after obtaining Romanian work permits.
Some intermediary companies fail to meet legal obligations, generating administrative and economic risks.
3. Key Measures Expected in the New Law
The draft legislation is expected to introduce:
Stricter controls and sanctions for intermediary companies, including license suspension and revocation.
Financial guarantees to cover potential repatriation or administrative costs.
Stronger mechanisms to prevent unregulated migration to other EU states.
Shorter visa and approval timelines, supported by enhanced digitalization and document traceability.
Government representatives highlighted that the purpose of the reform is to create a more efficient, transparent, and stable system for all stakeholders involved.
GlobalWorker’s Position
GlobalWorker expressed support for the modernization of legislation affecting non-EU workforce recruitment.
The company emphasized that clearer regulations, increased transparency, and higher standards in the industry will strengthen:
the protection of reputable employers,
the elimination of unethical recruitment practices,
the safety and stability of non-EU workers,
long-term economic projects in Romania.
A GlobalWorker spokesperson stated, “The upcoming reform represents a necessary step for Romania’s labor market. A predictable and responsible system benefits employers, foreign workers, and the national economy alike.”
The company noted that it has already aligned internal processes with the expected legislative changes.
Impact on Romanian Employers in 2026
According to industry experts, the new legislation will influence several key areas:
Recruitment Costs – expected to rise due to the elimination of worker-paid fees and implementation of employer financial guarantees.
Processing Timelines – expected to shorten as digitalization increases efficiency.
Selection of Agencies – only compliant companies with solid operational capacity will remain competitive.
Worker Protection – strengthened oversight and monitoring mechanisms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1. Will employer costs increase under the new system?
Yes. The elimination of fees charged to workers and the introduction of employer-backed financial guarantees will raise total costs.
2. Will visa procedures take longer?
No. The reform aims to shorten timelines through digitalization and streamlined workflows.
3. Can small intermediary agencies remain active in the market?
Only if they meet the new compliance requirements. The reforms are expected to consolidate the industry.
4. Will non-EU workers still be able to leave Romania for Schengen states immediately after arrival?
The new legislation is expected to limit such practices by requiring clear procedures and legal traceability.
5. What will happen to the annual quota?
Authorities indicated that the quota will remain high (around 80,000–90,000 workers), but will be managed more effectively.
About GlobalWorker
GlobalWorker is a Romanian recruitment agency specializing in the ethical and legally compliant recruitment of non-EU workers for employers across multiple industries. The company participates actively in national dialogues and legislative consultations regarding economic migration and workforce integration.
Contact Information
GlobalWorker Recruitment Agency
Email: office@globalworker.ro
Phone: +40 730 034 044
Website: https://globalworker.ro/contact
