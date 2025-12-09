SottoPelle® Recognizes Torri Washington, MSN, APRN, CNP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Eagan, MN, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "The first time I walked into a labor and delivery unit, I was a student nurse on September 11, 2001. That morning, as the live news coverage of the Twin Towers collapsing played in the background, I was also witnessing my first live birth. In the aftermath of 9/11, I found myself reflecting deeply. What was my purpose? Why, when so many others were not returning home from work, was I here? How could I make a difference? It was during those weeks that I realized my calling was to become a midwife. I earned my Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Iowa in 2002 and completed my Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Kansas in 2005. Since 2005, I have worked in various healthcare settings, including rural hospitals, urban clinics, community practices, private practices, and large corporate healthcare settings. As I progressed in my career, my focus shifted away from pregnancy and childbirth, leading me to recognize the need for more providers dedicated to women beyond their childbearing years. Over the past decade, I have devoted myself to specializing in hormone replacement therapy for both men and women, sexual wellness for men and women, medical weight loss and health optimization with peptides. I’ve discovered that owning my own practice and serving as a clinic administrator has allowed me to make a significant impact on healthcare delivery."
Her passion for patients remains unwavering. She cherishes the opportunity to create programs that care for both women and men and feels honored to play a part in their life-changing health journey. She is dedicated to meeting individuals where they are and helping them reach the healthcare goals that matter most to them. Supporting patients in achieving their health, wellness, and weight loss goals in a compassionate environment brings her immense joy and fulfillment. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her loved ones, which includes her three amazing kids, two daughters, and a son. She finds joy in her multi-generational family dynamic. Her mother is the cornerstone of her family and has profoundly influenced the woman, mother, and healthcare provider she is today. Together, her family enjoys traveling, exploring all genres of music, taking occasional Harley rides, and cherishing the small moments that make life special.
Torri Washington, MSN, APRN, CNP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since October 2025.
To view additional information about Torri Washington, MSN, APRN, CNP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/torri-washington-msn-aprn-cnm/
Provider Information:
Torri Washington, MSN, APRN, CNM
Essential Remedy MN
860 Blue Gentian Rd., Suite 125, Eagan, MN 55122
Practice Phone #: 612-361-4439
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: Response@sphrt.com
