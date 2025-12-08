Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America Showcases Nationwide Talent Through Its Hindustani Classical Music Competition
Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America (GMV-NA) hosted Hindustani Classical Music Competition, drawing participants from across the U.S. for a showcase of vocal talent. Guided by an expert jury—Manjusha Patil, Saurabh Kadgaonkar, and Saili Oak—the event offered a structured platform for students to demonstrate skill, discipline, and commitment to the Hindustani classical tradition. Winners will be honored in person on April 12, 2026, in Chicago by Padmashri Dr. Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande.
Vernon Hills, IL, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America (GMV-NA) proudly hosted its Hindustani Classical Music Competition 2025, bringing together participants from across the United States in a celebration of artistry, discipline, and cultural heritage. The competition provided a rigorous and encouraging platform for students of various levels to present their vocal and instrumental skills within the Hindustani classical tradition.
Participants were evaluated by an esteemed jury panel comprising three respected torchbearers of Hindustani classical music: Manjusha Patil, Saurabh Kadgaonkar, and Saili Oak. Their expert assessment ensured a structured, transparent, and musically insightful evaluation of each performance.
“The talent we saw from across the country was truly inspiring and shows how Hindustani classical music is growing in the U.S.,” said Praneet Marathe, Founder & President of GMV-NA. “Our goal is to create a space where students can share their music, learn, and feel encouraged; whether they win or simply take part, every performance matters. We also look forward to hosting this competition every year and continuing to celebrate talent across the country.”
Upcoming Felicitation Ceremony
All winners and selected participants will receive in-person felicitation on April 12, 2026, in Chicago, at the hands of the distinguished vocalist and Padmashri awardee Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande. This ceremony will serve as a significant moment of recognition and inspiration for students, parents, and teachers.
This competition reflects GMV NA’s broader mission to cultivate a vibrant, supportive, and high-quality ecosystem for Hindustani classical music in North America through structured training, performance opportunities, and cultural programming.
About Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America
Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Chicago, is dedicated to the systematic training and global dissemination of Hindustani classical music. The institution brings accomplished artists from India to perform for audiences in Chicago and across the United States, while also offering online classes to make learning accessible to students everywhere. Through curriculum-based courses, workshops, concerts, and community initiatives, GMV-NA upholds the traditions of Indian classical arts while nurturing the next generation of practitioners across the diaspora.
For a full list of eligibility criteria: https://www.gandharvausa.org/competition/
To view winners’ performances, visit our YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@gandharvanorthamerica
Media Contact:
Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America
Email: info@gandharvausa.org
Website: www.gandharvausa.org
