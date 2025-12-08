Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America Showcases Nationwide Talent Through Its Hindustani Classical Music Competition

Gandharva Mahavidyalaya North America (GMV-NA) hosted Hindustani Classical Music Competition, drawing participants from across the U.S. for a showcase of vocal talent. Guided by an expert jury—Manjusha Patil, Saurabh Kadgaonkar, and Saili Oak—the event offered a structured platform for students to demonstrate skill, discipline, and commitment to the Hindustani classical tradition. Winners will be honored in person on April 12, 2026, in Chicago by Padmashri Dr. Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande.