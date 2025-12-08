MILAM 2026 Workshop Day Details
Tampa, FL, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 10th Military Additive Manufacturing Summit (MILAM) will convene February 3-4, with a Workshop Day on February 5th, for extended networking opportunities, as well as provide updates that will impact the future global AM landscape.
The Workshop Day will feature two distinct tracks: Advanced Polymers for Aerospace Engineering and Space Applications Track, and Expeditionary Manufacturing Innovation for Contested Logistics Environments Track.
The Advanced Polymers for Aerospace Engineering and Space Applications Track focuses on the use of advanced polymers in additive manufacturing (AM) to transform aerospace engineering through materials that significantly improve aircraft performance and safety. It also explores the application of these polymers in spacecraft structures, thermal blankets, coatings, and other critical components, where their durability and ability to withstand extreme space environments make them especially valuable.
The Expeditionary Manufacturing Innovation for Contested Logistics Environments Track focuses on enabling the rapid production of critical supplies at the point of need, reducing dependence on long supply chains and enhancing operational flexibility. It also highlights post-processing techniques in 3D printing that support expeditionary manufacturing excellence, along with the vital role of additive manufacturing (AM) parts qualification in ensuring reliability and performance in demanding environments.
For more information and to register, please visit https://www.militaryam.com/.
Active-duty military and government employees attend complimentary. Those interested in registering should email Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
The Workshop Day will feature two distinct tracks: Advanced Polymers for Aerospace Engineering and Space Applications Track, and Expeditionary Manufacturing Innovation for Contested Logistics Environments Track.
The Advanced Polymers for Aerospace Engineering and Space Applications Track focuses on the use of advanced polymers in additive manufacturing (AM) to transform aerospace engineering through materials that significantly improve aircraft performance and safety. It also explores the application of these polymers in spacecraft structures, thermal blankets, coatings, and other critical components, where their durability and ability to withstand extreme space environments make them especially valuable.
The Expeditionary Manufacturing Innovation for Contested Logistics Environments Track focuses on enabling the rapid production of critical supplies at the point of need, reducing dependence on long supply chains and enhancing operational flexibility. It also highlights post-processing techniques in 3D printing that support expeditionary manufacturing excellence, along with the vital role of additive manufacturing (AM) parts qualification in ensuring reliability and performance in demanding environments.
For more information and to register, please visit https://www.militaryam.com/.
Active-duty military and government employees attend complimentary. Those interested in registering should email Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://www.militaryam.com/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://www.militaryam.com/
Categories