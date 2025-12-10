Dating Success Engine Announces Pre-Seed Funding Round to Accelerate Launch of First “Women-First” Global Dating App
Seattle, WA, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dating Success Engine™, the rapidly growing dating-education and coaching platform with an audience of more than 400,000 followers worldwide, announced today the opening of its pre-seed investment round, with three existing investors, opening this round to others. The new funding will accelerate development and prepare the company for the expected Q1 2026 launch of its flagship product: Dating Success Engine™ mobile app, the first large-scale “women-first” dating platform built on authentic profiles, real science, and global community insight.
Founded by creator and dating strategist Mark Farmer, Dating Success Engine has grown significantly over the past eighteen months, achieving:
A hand-vetted global community of 400,000+ members, with an unusually high 3:1 women-to-men ratio
A high-engagement virtual coaching and dating-education membership, operating on a subscription model
Profitable operations since launch, despite no outside revenue reporting
Monthly reach averaging 350,000+ viewers and weekly live engagement near 100,000 viewers
Monthly Social Media engagement of 2M+
Manual removal of scam, bot, and spam accounts at scale—setting a new bar for authenticity in the dating ecosystem
With the pre-seed round now open, the company confirmed there is a minimum investment requirement. The round is designed to expand technology infrastructure, enhance safety and authenticity systems, and support the rollout of proprietary educational features baked directly into the forthcoming app.
A New Model For The Modern Online Dating Market
While traditional dating platforms operate with a heavy male-user majority - often 7 to 10 men for every woman - Dating Success Engine has flipped the model. Its organically developed audience and subscriber base being 3 women for every man - overwhelmingly female, with women not only representing the majority of participants but also the primary purchasers of the service.
This reversal creates a “women-first” ecosystem that benefits both women and men:
Women gain a safer, vetted environment free of bot-driven clutter.
Men gain access to a platform where women are active, present, and engaged—dramatically improving match success rates.
The upcoming app integrates Dating Success Engine’s signature approach: a focus on manual profile verification, science-based dating education, and the belief that better-prepared daters form better connections—whether users are “looking for fun for the weekend or "the one" for life.”
Founder Quote — Mark Farmer, CEO & Founder
“Online dating has been stagnant for years. People are exhausted by fake profiles, low-quality dating behaviors, and overall horrible results for men and women. Dating Success Engine was built from day one to be different. We’ve already proven there is global demand for honest, educational, and authentic dating —and our community of 400,000 people built that momentum with us.”
“This investment round is about scaling what already works. We’re launching an app where women feel safe, men can actually succeed, and profiles feature real human being interested in genuine connection. Just a platform designed for people who actually want results.”
Company Quote — On the App Launch
“With our Q1 2026 app release, we’re bringing the first true ‘women-first’ dating platform to the global market. We’re not copying the existing players—we’re changing the dating landscape around the world.”
About Dating Success Engine™
Dating Success Engine is a global dating-education brand and coaching community dedicated to helping people build healthy, authentic relationships. With a fast-growing audience rooted in trust, blunt honesty, and real-world experience, DSE offers science-based dating frameworks, live coaching, subscriber programs, and soon—the world’s first dating app designed around a predominantly female user base, heavy profile verification, and education-driven matching.
More at DatingSuccessEngine.com.
Press Contact
Mark Farmer
CEO & Founder, Dating Success Engine
Email: support@datingsuccessengine.com
Phone: +1 (702) 602-9598
