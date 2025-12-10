Dating Success Engine Announces Pre-Seed Funding Round to Accelerate Launch of First “Women-First” Global Dating App

Dating Success Engine™, the rapidly growing dating-education and coaching platform with an audience of more than 400,000 followers worldwide, announced today the opening of its pre-seed investment round, with three existing investors, opening this round to others. The new funding will accelerate development and prepare the company for the expected Q1 2026 launch of its flagship product: Dating Success Engine™ mobile app, the first large-scale “women-first” dating platform.