RX Japan Introduces New Product Search Page with Over 1.25 Million Items for International Jewellery Tokyo 2026
Tokyo, Japan, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2026, Japan’s largest and most influential jewellery trade show hosted by RX Japan, is set to welcome buyers and industry professionals to Tokyo Big Sight from 14–16 January, 2026.
In anticipation of a landmark event featuring over 620 exhibitors and an exceptional showcase of 1.25 million jewellery pieces, IJT launched its all-new Product Search Page – an online platform designed to streamline pre-show planning and elevate buyer experience.
With the scale and diversity of IJT 2026, buyers face the challenge of navigating a vast exhibition and identifying products and partners that meet their business objectives. The Product Search Page directly addresses these needs by providing a central hub where visitors can conveniently browse, compare, and shortlist products before stepping onto the show floor. This user-friendly tool is engineered to enhance efficiency, maximise opportunities for business matching, and help buyers make informed meeting arrangements in advance.
Key Features of the Product Search Page
Category-Based Search: Effortlessly explore collections by category, including diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, watches, finished jewellery, and more.
Keyword Search: Instantly locate specific items or product types with intuitive keyword filtering, saving valuable time.
Linked Exhibitor Profiles: Access detailed exhibitor profiles, company overviews, contact information, and product catalogues. Attendees can directly contact exhibitors and set up appointments ahead of the show, ensuring productive onsite engagements.
With the introduction of the Product Search Page, IJT 2026 sets a new benchmark for convenience and productivity in international trade events. Buyers, retailers, designers, and industry leaders are encouraged to take full advantage of this resource to maximise their time at the show, secure exclusive meetings, and discover emerging trends from Japan and around the globe.
The Product Search Page is accessible via https://www.ijt.jp/tokyo/en-gb/search/2026/product.html. Free visitor registration is ongoing through https://bit.ly/RXJapanIJT2026Registration.
Contact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
