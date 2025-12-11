Mosaic Method Agency Launches the Mosaic AI Shopping Lab to Help Brands Win Inside AI Search Engines
Atlanta-based agency introduces first dedicated Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) division as consumer discovery shifts from traditional search to AI-powered platforms.
Atlanta, GA, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mosaic Method Agency today announced the official launch of the Mosaic AI Shopping Lab, a new division designed to help brands become discoverable, recommended, and purchased inside AI platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI, Perplexity, and Gemini. As consumer discovery rapidly shifts from traditional search engines to AI-powered answer engines, the Lab positions itself as a leading Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) agency helping brands prepare for the emerging agentic economy.
The launch comes at a moment of significant disruption. Data shows that 80 percent of consumers already use AI for at least 40 percent of their searches, and retailers have seen a 1,200 percent increase in traffic coming directly from AI sources. Yet only 4.5 percent of domains in Google’s AI Overviews match page-one organic results, signaling the rapid collapse of traditional SEO and the rise of AI-driven product discovery.
“Consumers are no longer searching. They’re asking. And AI is answering,” said Keisha McCotry, founder and chief AI officer of Mosaic Method Agency. “If your brand isn’t optimized for answer engines, you simply don’t exist in the new customer journey. Our Lab was built to help brands show up, get recommended, and get purchased instantly inside AI ecosystems.”
A New Blueprint for AI-Driven Commerce
The Mosaic AI Shopping Lab operationalizes four high-impact service pillars that help brands win inside AI platforms:
Agentic Commerce Infrastructure
Mosaic connects a brand’s products directly to AI shopping channels, enabling instant checkout through ChatGPT and other AI assistants.
GEO & Algorithm Dominance
The Lab re-engineers a brand’s data structure, so AI platforms recommend its products first, replacing outdated SEO with Generative Engine Optimization.
Competitive AI Forensics
Mosaic reveals exactly what AI thinks about a brand, how it ranks competitors, and where hallucinations or misinformation are costing revenue.
Executive AI Command
The Lab trains leadership teams to govern, commercialize, and operationalize AI responsibly across the enterprise.
Leadership Rooted in Fortune 500 Strategy and Applied AI Expertise
The Mosaic AI Shopping Lab is led by Keisha McCotry, a marketing and AI strategist who has trained more than 500 C-suite executives on AI transformation. McCotry previously worked with Fortune 500 brands, including Google, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Bumble, McDonald’s, American Express, and others. She has been featured in Forbes for her work advancing AI access and adoption and was named a Top 10 Black AI Communicator by the Black Tech Public Relations Society.
“Our mission is simple,” McCotry said. “We engineer the infrastructure for brands to dominate the agentic economy. Traditional SEO agencies optimize for clicks. We optimize for AI-powered recommendations and revenue.”
A Timely Solution for a Market at a Turning Point
Consumers are now relying on AI to curate recommendations and complete purchases automatically. Brands that fail to adapt risk becoming invisible. Mosaic’s early implementations show strong results: brands that become AI-shoppable experience immediate improvements in visibility, recommendation ranking, and conversion speed.
“This is not a trend,” said McCotry. “This is the new operating system for commerce.”
About Mosaic Method Agency
Mosaic Method Agency is an AI-driven business solutions firm specializing in AI strategy, executive training, commercialization, and the development of agentic commerce infrastructure. Through its newest division, the Mosaic AI Shopping Lab, the agency equips brands to be discovered, recommended, and purchased through AI engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI, and Gemini. Mosaic works with companies across fashion, beauty, wellness, retail, and emerging DTC categories to build AI-ready infrastructure, optimize visibility, and upskill leadership teams.
For more information, visit www.mosaicmethodagency.com or explore the Mosaic AI Shopping Lab at www.mosaicaishoppinglab.com
Contact
Mosaic Method AgencyContact
Ethan Tolbert
470-272-4614
www.mosaicmethodagency.com
