SottoPelle® Recognizes Donna Seres, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Oklahoma City, OK, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Donna Seres has devoted her life to women’s health — a passion she has carried since childhood. Today, as both an owner of Lakeside Doctors Gynecology & Obstetrics and a trusted OB/GYN, she brings warmth, compassion, and deep clinical expertise to the women she serves. Her approach is rooted in respect, attentive listening, and a genuine desire to support every woman’s health journey.
Dr. Seres earned her MD from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine after completing her bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She completed her residency in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. She is also licensed by the Oklahoma Board of Medical Examiners.
With extensive experience in both normal and high-risk obstetrics, Dr. Seres has a strong clinical focus on diagnosing and treating cervical dysplasia. She is affiliated with Lakeside Women’s Hospital (her primary hospital) and maintains privileges at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center.
Dedicated to advancing women’s wellness beyond traditional care, Dr. Seres became a SottoPelle® Certified Provider in August 2025, offering patients evidence-based pellet hormone therapy using the trusted SottoPelle Method.
Guided by gratitude and faith, she often shares how honored she feels to care for women and support growing families. Her patients value her calm presence, thoughtful communication, and lifelong passion for women’s health.
Whether you’re expecting a new baby, seeking routine gynecologic care, or exploring hormone therapy options, Dr. Seres provides experienced, compassionate, patient-centered care backed by decades of dedication.
To view additional information about Donna Seres, MD, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/donna-seres-md/
Provider Information:
Donna Seres, MD
Lakeside Doctors Gynecology and Obstetrics
11200 N Portland Ave, 2nd Floor Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Practice Phone #: (405) 936- 1000
Practice Website: https://www.lakesidedoctors.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Contact
