Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Seal Tite Corporation and Gasket and Seal Fabricators
St. Louis, MO, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Seal Tite Corporation by Gasket and Seal Fabricators.
Founded in 1947, Seal Tite Corporation is a longstanding St. Louis–based manufacturer and distributor specializing in high-quality gaskets, seals, and O-rings. For more than seven decades, the company has partnered with customers across the United States to design, engineer, and deliver precision products that meet exacting specifications. Its extensive product portfolio and commitment to quality have made Seal Tite a trusted supplier in numerous industries.
Gasket and Seal Fabricators, established in 1977 and located in the greater St. Louis market, is a certified gasket supplier and distributor of O-rings with robust in-house production capabilities. The company specializes in die-cut, knife-cut, lathe-cut, extruded, molded, and spliced gaskets, supported by advanced converting, slitting, laminating, and vulcanizing equipment.
“The buyer and seller were a perfect match from the start, two highly reputable, well-established companies coming together to create a true powerhouse in the St. Louis market. Their combined strengths and synergies will enhance their ability to serve a broad and diverse customer base for years to come. We wish both parties continued success as they embark on this next chapter.” - Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
