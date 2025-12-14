Share360 Accelerates Funding for Non-Profits Nationwide with Its Zero-Cost Giving Platform
CEO Butch Chelliah: “We’re unlocking a new era of sustainable support for organizations that change lives.”
Irving, TX, December 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Share360, the nation’s fastest-growing zero-cost giving platform, today announced milestone achievements in its mission to transform how nonprofits generate ongoing support. By redirecting a portion of existing merchant processing fees—without costing businesses anything additional—Share360 is empowering local charities, faith-based organizations, and community programs to build reliable, perpetual funding streams.
Nonprofits across the country are reporting immediate benefits: increased monthly contributions, stronger business-community engagement, and predictable revenue that allows them to expand programs, launch capital campaigns, and support vulnerable populations with confidence.
“Share360 is leveling the playing field,” said Butch Chelliah, CEO of BizConnect360 and Founder of Share360. “For too long, nonprofits have depended on unpredictable donations and seasonal giving. We’ve created a platform that unlocks a new era of sustainable support—one where businesses can make a significant impact at absolutely no additional cost. This is the future of community giving, and it’s working.”
Through its partnership-driven model, Share360 helps nonprofits activate local supporters by engaging nearby small businesses that want to help but often lack the financial flexibility to donate regularly. With Share360, giving becomes automated, compliant, and painless.
Key Highlights of Share360’s Impact:
Zero additional cost to participating businesses
Recurring monthly contributions to nonprofit partners
IRS-approved structure compliant with federal guidelines
Community-based donor engagement that strengthens local ties
Seamless onboarding and support powered by the Share360 concierge team
Organizations working with Share360 include youth programs, churches, shelters, cancer support foundations, educational centers, equine therapy programs, food banks, and more. Many report that Share360 has become their most dependable source of unrestricted revenue.
“Our mission is simple,” added Chelliah. “To widen the pipeline of generosity. When you remove the financial barrier for businesses, you activate a wave of giving that nonprofits have never been able to access before—and the results speak for themselves.”
Share360’s expansion continues as nonprofits increasingly seek long-term funding solutions to support rising operational costs and community needs.
About Share360
Share360 is a proprietary zero-cost giving platform under the BizConnect360 suite of solutions. By redirecting a portion of existing merchant processing fees, Share360 creates sustainable, recurring revenue for nonprofit organizations at no cost to local businesses. The platform supports charities, churches, community groups, and impact organizations across the nation, helping them build financial stability and expand their mission.
Contact
BizConnect360Contact
April O'Neal
979-323-6599
Share360.co
