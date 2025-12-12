Megasports Progressive Introduces “Freeplay” Platform for Global Sports Fans
Megasports Progressive announced the launch of its new “Freeplay” website, offering entertainment-only gameplay for sports fans worldwide who may not be eligible for cash competitions. The platform provides access to Megasports’ contest structure without monetary stakes.
Portland, OR, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Megasports Progressive today announced the launch of its new “Freeplay” website, offering entertainment-only gameplay for sports fans worldwide. The platform provides access to Megasports’ contest structure without monetary stakes, expanding participation to audiences who may not be eligible for cash competitions.
The Freeplay site replicates the company’s full contest experience, enabling users to:
Compete in simulated matchups with friends and peers
Experiment with wagers for fun without financial risk
Join all three contest tiers and Daily Shootouts
Build a virtual Freeplay Wallet through gameplay
By removing cash prizes, Freeplay is positioned as an accessible entry point for casual players, international users, and newcomers interested in exploring Megasports Progressive’s contest model.
“This launch allows us to share our contest framework with a broader audience, highlighting the community and gameplay our current participants enjoy,” said Pete Korner, Founder and CEO of Megasports Progressive LLC. “It also creates opportunities for future partnerships and global expansion.”
The initiative reflects a growing trend in sports entertainment toward inclusive, non-monetary competition formats. Megasports Progressive continues to develop platforms that connect fans through interactive play, both in real-money contests and now through Freeplay.
About Megasports Progressive
Megasports Progressive hosts competitive sports contests that blend strategy and entertainment. With both real-money events and the new Freeplay platform, the company is expanding how fans engage with sports competition.
The Freeplay site replicates the company’s full contest experience, enabling users to:
Compete in simulated matchups with friends and peers
Experiment with wagers for fun without financial risk
Join all three contest tiers and Daily Shootouts
Build a virtual Freeplay Wallet through gameplay
By removing cash prizes, Freeplay is positioned as an accessible entry point for casual players, international users, and newcomers interested in exploring Megasports Progressive’s contest model.
“This launch allows us to share our contest framework with a broader audience, highlighting the community and gameplay our current participants enjoy,” said Pete Korner, Founder and CEO of Megasports Progressive LLC. “It also creates opportunities for future partnerships and global expansion.”
The initiative reflects a growing trend in sports entertainment toward inclusive, non-monetary competition formats. Megasports Progressive continues to develop platforms that connect fans through interactive play, both in real-money contests and now through Freeplay.
About Megasports Progressive
Megasports Progressive hosts competitive sports contests that blend strategy and entertainment. With both real-money events and the new Freeplay platform, the company is expanding how fans engage with sports competition.
Contact
Megasports ProgressiveContact
Peter Korner
503-516-4224
megasportspro.com
Peter Korner
503-516-4224
megasportspro.com
Categories