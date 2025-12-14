Splan Celebrates the Global Success of Its Certified Consultants
Splan announces the global success of its Certified Security Consultants, recognizing their pivotal role in advancing enterprise safety, security, and operational efficiency. The program empowers professionals with industry-leading expertise in Visitor Management, PIAM, and unified identity solutions.
Fremont, CA, December 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Splan is proud to celebrate growth, achievement, and the global impact driven by its expanding community of Splan Certified Security Consultants. As organizations worldwide continue prioritizing safety, security, and operational efficiency, Splan’s trained consultants stand at the forefront delivering advanced solutions that empower enterprises to operate smarter and safer.
Splan Visitor Management System (VMS) and Physical Identity Access Management (PIAM) certification program has become a key differentiator for professionals seeking expertise in modern, cloud-based security platforms. This milestone recognizes the countless consultants who have successfully completed the program and are now contributing to meaningful, real-world improvements in enterprise security.
“Our certified consultants play a critical role in helping organizations create safer, more efficient environments,” said the CEO of Splan, Madhu Gourineni. “Their dedication to mastering Splan technology reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and continuous improvement.”
Splan Certified Consultants are actively shaping the future of:
Physical Security & Access Control
Visitor Management
Vendor & Contractor Management
PIAM Automation & Workflow Optimization
Mobile Credentialing & Smart Identity Solutions
Enterprise-Level Compliance & Safety Programs
Their expertise has enabled organizations across industries like corporate offices, global data centers, manufacturing hubs, healthcare facilities, and government entities to implement next-generation solutions that enhance both safety and user experience.
Splan extends its gratitude to every consultant who invested in their time and commitment to completing the training and certification. Their contributions continue to elevate standards in security technology and drive real impact across the world.
“We are excited to celebrate each of our certified consultants,” CEO of Splan, Madhu Gourineni. “This community represents the future of enterprise security, and we look forward to continuing this journey together.”
