Star Wars Headliner Hayden Christensen To Attend FAN EXPO Cleveland, March 13-15, 2026
Special Experiences, Packages on Sale Beginning Monday to Meet ‘Anakin Skywalker’ at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland
Cleveland, OH, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hayden Christensen, who gained international stardom for his portrayal of “Anakin Skywalker” in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, will attend FAN EXPO Cleveland, March 13-15, 2026, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. It will be the “Ultimate” opportunity for fans throughout Ohio and beyond to connect with the iconic star, as Special Experiences go on sale beginning on Monday, December 15 at 10 a.m. ET.
Christensen starred as “Anakin Skywalker” in the above-mentioned prequels and several other iterations of the blockbuster franchise, most recently in the series Ahsoka and TV movie Obi-Wan Kenobi. He’s had lead roles in the films Jumper and Shattered Glass and has appeared in more than 40 other series and movies.
Fans can choose from several options during the event:
• An Evening with Hayden Christensen, Friday, March 13, 2026, 8:30 p.m. (access via Gold Ticket/First-Priority access, $70; Silver Ticket/Second Priority, $25; or general admission, first come, first served, free with FAN EXPO Cleveland admission)
• Ultimate Hayden Christensen Package (for serious Hayden fans!), which for $799.99 includes: a Gold ticket to An Evening With Hayden Christensen; One guaranteed in-person autograph with Priority Access; One guaranteed professional photo op with Priority Access; and one limited-edition Hayden Christensen lanyard
Additionally, Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at fanexpocleveland.com. Advanced Pricing is available until February 26.
In addition to Christensen, celebrities already scheduled to attend 2026 FAN EXPO Cleveland include:
• James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel)
• Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation)
• Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation)
• Jaime Pressly (My Name is Earl, Joe Dirt)
• Ethan Suplee (My Name is Earl, American History X)
• Helen Hunt (Mad About You, Twister)
• Lilli Cooper (Wicked)
• Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls)
• Joel Perez (Hazbin Hotel, Fun Home/Broadway)
• Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)
• Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)
• Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)
• Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)
• Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)
• François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)
• Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)
• Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)
Many additional FAN EXPO Cleveland guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks, including world-class lineups of comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, and more.
Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
Christensen starred as “Anakin Skywalker” in the above-mentioned prequels and several other iterations of the blockbuster franchise, most recently in the series Ahsoka and TV movie Obi-Wan Kenobi. He’s had lead roles in the films Jumper and Shattered Glass and has appeared in more than 40 other series and movies.
Fans can choose from several options during the event:
• An Evening with Hayden Christensen, Friday, March 13, 2026, 8:30 p.m. (access via Gold Ticket/First-Priority access, $70; Silver Ticket/Second Priority, $25; or general admission, first come, first served, free with FAN EXPO Cleveland admission)
• Ultimate Hayden Christensen Package (for serious Hayden fans!), which for $799.99 includes: a Gold ticket to An Evening With Hayden Christensen; One guaranteed in-person autograph with Priority Access; One guaranteed professional photo op with Priority Access; and one limited-edition Hayden Christensen lanyard
Additionally, Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at fanexpocleveland.com. Advanced Pricing is available until February 26.
In addition to Christensen, celebrities already scheduled to attend 2026 FAN EXPO Cleveland include:
• James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel)
• Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation)
• Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation)
• Jaime Pressly (My Name is Earl, Joe Dirt)
• Ethan Suplee (My Name is Earl, American History X)
• Helen Hunt (Mad About You, Twister)
• Lilli Cooper (Wicked)
• Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls)
• Joel Perez (Hazbin Hotel, Fun Home/Broadway)
• Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)
• Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)
• Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)
• Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)
• Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)
• François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)
• Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)
• Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)
Many additional FAN EXPO Cleveland guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks, including world-class lineups of comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, and more.
Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
Contact
FAN EXPO HQContact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Categories