FDB Panel Fittings Announce a Wide Range of Industrial Handles for Enclosures, Cabinets, and Drawers
Isleworth, United Kingdom, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce the availability of an extensive range of industrial-grade handles for enclosures, cabinets, panels, and drawers - now offered ex-stock for immediate dispatch via the FDB Online Store.
Designed to meet the needs of diverse industrial environments, the range includes options for both interior and exterior applications, with sealing levels suitable for everything from clean office settings to rugged outdoor use. Handle styles span from utilitarian designs to more refined finishes, catering to a wide variety of aesthetic and functional requirements.
The FDB offering includes traditional T and L handles in multiple sizes, along with knob and wing handles from major international manufacturers —many available with padlock compatibility for enhanced security. Paddle handles and recessed pull handles are ideal for sliding doors, while swinghandles offer a modern, space-saving option. Bridge handles round out the range, suitable for both fixed installations and portable equipment.
For example, with sophisticated ergonomic design, L and T handles in the FDB Panel Fittings range typically come easily to hand and are comfortable to use. Their leverage allows operation of internal rod systems for multi-point gasket sealing and added security, which is increasingly important for the protection of sophisticated digital process controls. Also, the Panel Fittings Online store now carries wing-knob inserts which function as smaller variants for wall-mounted enclosures. Likewise, standard “spanner lock” style inserts for standard quarter turns enable the use of an extended handle key, which offers enhanced leverage in situations where a larger fixed handle is not appropriate.
Manufactured from high-quality materials such as engineering plastics, zinc die-cast, and stainless steel, the selection provides robust and cost-effective solutions tailored to both equipment specifications and user preferences.
All products are listed with detailed specifications on the FDB Online Store, ensuring easy selection and fast delivery.
Designed to meet the needs of diverse industrial environments, the range includes options for both interior and exterior applications, with sealing levels suitable for everything from clean office settings to rugged outdoor use. Handle styles span from utilitarian designs to more refined finishes, catering to a wide variety of aesthetic and functional requirements.
The FDB offering includes traditional T and L handles in multiple sizes, along with knob and wing handles from major international manufacturers —many available with padlock compatibility for enhanced security. Paddle handles and recessed pull handles are ideal for sliding doors, while swinghandles offer a modern, space-saving option. Bridge handles round out the range, suitable for both fixed installations and portable equipment.
For example, with sophisticated ergonomic design, L and T handles in the FDB Panel Fittings range typically come easily to hand and are comfortable to use. Their leverage allows operation of internal rod systems for multi-point gasket sealing and added security, which is increasingly important for the protection of sophisticated digital process controls. Also, the Panel Fittings Online store now carries wing-knob inserts which function as smaller variants for wall-mounted enclosures. Likewise, standard “spanner lock” style inserts for standard quarter turns enable the use of an extended handle key, which offers enhanced leverage in situations where a larger fixed handle is not appropriate.
Manufactured from high-quality materials such as engineering plastics, zinc die-cast, and stainless steel, the selection provides robust and cost-effective solutions tailored to both equipment specifications and user preferences.
All products are listed with detailed specifications on the FDB Online Store, ensuring easy selection and fast delivery.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/handles
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/handles
Categories