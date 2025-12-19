BPM Systems Introduces Advanced Automatic Bottle Labeling Solution to Help Manufacturers Boost Speed, Accuracy, and Efficiency Across U.S. Production Lines
BPM Systems announces the release of a new Automatic Bottle Labeling Machine designed to help manufacturers improve operational efficiency, labeling precision, and production output. The system supports high-speed workflows, integrates with existing equipment, and provides a scalable automation solution for companies seeking to modernize their packaging operations.
Bethlehem, PA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BPM Systems has unveiled its newest automation innovation, a fully automated Automatic Bottle Labeling Machine created to support manufacturers looking to upgrade their packaging lines. Designed for versatility and consistent performance, the new system helps companies streamline labeling tasks, reduce manual labor, and maintain accuracy at higher production speeds.
Engineered for industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing, the solution handles a wide range of container types and integrates smoothly with existing packaging equipment. Its design emphasizes reliability, simplified maintenance, and long-term scalability for growing businesses.
According to Bill Burke, Owner and CEO of BPM Systems, the new machine reflects the company’s commitment to delivering dependable, high-performance automation. Burke notes that many manufacturers are seeking ways to improve throughput while maintaining tight quality standards, and this system was developed specifically to meet those demands.
The new addition expands BPM Systems’ portfolio of automation technologies, which includes labeling machines, shrink-sleeve systems, RFID labeling solutions, and complete packaging integrations—supported by partnerships with industry leaders such as Quadrel Labeling Systems, PDC International, and APT Manufacturing. The company continues to assist businesses across North America through a network of service experts and technical specialists.
BPM Systems remains focused on providing tailored automation solutions that help clients reduce inefficiencies, increase output, and achieve more consistent results across their production processes.
Contact
Bill Burke
215-249-9002
www.bpmsystemsonline.com/
