Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between High Tech Solutions - Systems Group, Inc. and AI Fire
Billings, MT, December 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between High Tech Solutions-Systems Group and AI Fire.
High Tech Solutions-Systems Group, or “HTS”, is a specialized systems contractor that designs, installs, services, and maintains systems in the industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential markets throughout the State of Montana and Northern Wyoming. Their services include fire alarm, security, access control & video surveillance, and mass notification, among others. The owner group has 30+ years of experience and is well-known as a reliable, excellent service provider in its market.
Impact Fire is the operating company of AI Fire and is a full-service fire protection company providing installation, maintenance, inspection, monitoring, and retrofit of fire safety systems. The company offers the highest-quality service through unparalleled customer support and best-in-class technical expertise.
“For over ten years, Mike and Justin have provided their local community with excellent and reliable service. Their business has grown steadily through the years, which caught the attention of many buyers and ultimately the folks at AI Fire. The partnership between High Tech and AI Fire creates an opportunity to scale the business and also gives a greater presence in a new market for AI and Impact Fire.We look forward to their success and are proud to have helped connect these two parties.” Kevin Barrett, Director, Benchmark International
