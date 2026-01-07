Defense Strategies Institute's Operational Medicine Symposium and Technology Showcase Returning for Its 8th Iteration
The Operational Medicine Symposium (OpMed) & Technology Showcase will take place March 17-18, in San Antonio, TX.
San Antonio, TX, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The 8th Annual Operational Medicine Symposium (OpMed) & Technology Showcase is one of the largest and most influential military medical events in North America for senior medical officials, clinicians, government leaders, and solution providers. The 2026 Symposium will explore how the Military Health System is preparing for large scale combat operations by championing innovations in combat casualty care to strengthen Warfighter survivability and enhance the medical readiness of the Joint Force.
Attendees at the Symposium will have the opportunity to hear from and engage with senior leaders across the community as they explore how AI, autonomous systems, and emerging medical practices, including SOF care, aerospace medicine, trauma readiness, and lessons from recent conflicts, can improve life-saving care, evacuation, and re-supply in forward-deployed environments Join 1,200 participants at this premier event to engage with top medical experts, practitioners, and clinicians from across the military medical community to strengthen Warfighter survivability and enhance the medical readiness of the Joint Force.
2026 Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Maj Gen Sean Collins, MD, USAF, Air National Guard Assistant to the Surgeon General and Director of Space Force Medical Operations, HQAF
· MG Darrin Cox, MD, USA, Commanding General, 18th Theater Medical Command
· Brig Gen Petter Iversen, MD, Surgeon General of the Norwegian Armed Forces; Chair, NATO Committee of the Chief of Military Medical Services
· Sean Biggerstaff, PhD, Director, Research and Engineering Directorate, DHA
· Lt Gen Robert Miller, MD, USAF (Ret), Associate Vice President; Director, Military Health Institute, The University of Texas at San Antonio
· RDML Anthony LaCourse, PA-C, MSC, USN, Reserve Medical Officer of the Marine Corps; Director, Reserve Medical Service Corps
· COL Michael Tarpey, MD, USA, Command Surgeon, U.S. Special Operations Command
· Command Sergeant Major Jan “Eddy” Miller, USA, Command Sergeant Major, Brooke Army Medical Center
· Chief Master Sergeant Marcus Washington, USAF, Command Chief Master Sergeant, 59th MDW
· Col Lidia Ilcus, MD, USAF, Command Surgeon, United States Space Command
· CAPT Richard Gilliard Jr, USN, Commanding Officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan
· CMDCM (SW/AW) Veronica Brittenum, USN, Command Master Chief, Naval Medical Forces Development Command
· COL Benjamin Donham, MD, USA, Commander, MEDDAC-AK
· COL Cord Cunningham, MD, USAR, Chairman, Committee on En-Route Combat Casualty Care, Joint Trauma System
· CAPT Michael Tiller, USN, MD, Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio
· Sandra McIntyre, Program Manager, JOMIS
· Captain (Navy) Greg Haley, CD, MD, Canadian Army Surgeon, Canadian Forces Health Services Group Headquarters, Canadian Armed Forces
· CAPT Travis Polk, MD, USN (Ret), Deputy Director, Center for Military Medical Research, University of Pittsburgh
· Lt Col Adam Willis, MD, PhD, USAF, Program Manager, Biotechnologies Office, DARPA
· Dr. William (Thom) Burnett, Chief Scientist, National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), Defense Intelligence Agency
2026 Topics of Discussion Include:
· - Modernizing Military Medicine: Maximizing Readiness and Strengthening the Survivability of the Warfighter
· - Representing the Mission: Ensuring the Military Health System is Ready to Support Joint Force Operations Worldwide
· - Overcoming the Unique Medical Challenges Across the Indo-Pacific Theater
· - Delivering Prolonged, Versatile Medical Care in Harsh Conditions to Protect and Sustain the Elite Operator
· - How AI and Autonomous Systems are Transforming the Delivery of Healthcare in Operational Environments
· - Advanced Technology Research & Development to Improve Patient Survival and Operational Readiness
· - From Point of Injury to Safety: Managing Casualty and Medical Evacuations in Combat
· - Military Medical Support in Large Scale Combat Operations in Northern Europe
· - Aerospace Medicine: Challenges for Today and Innovations for Tomorrow
· - Assessing Medical Threats to Military Forces with Robust Intelligence
· - Delivering Comprehensive Care for Burn Patients
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 8th Operational Medicine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.operationalmed.com/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://www.operationalmed.com/
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://www.operationalmed.com/
