Teague Campbell Expands Key Practice Areas with Strategic 2025 Attorney Hires and Announces 2026 Partner Promotion

Teague Campbell Dennis & Gorham, LLP is strengthening its statewide bench with eight strategic attorney additions across Workers’ Compensation, Litigation, Insurance Coverage, and Municipal Law, marking one of the firm’s most significant periods of growth in the past decade. The firm is also happy to announce the promotion of Jonathan Gonzalez to Partner, effective January 2026 reinforcing Teague Campbell’s commitment to developing top legal talent and expanding service capabilities for clients.