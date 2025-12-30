Teague Campbell Expands Key Practice Areas with Strategic 2025 Attorney Hires and Announces 2026 Partner Promotion
Raleigh, NC, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Teague Campbell Dennis & Gorham, LLP is strengthening its statewide bench with eight strategic attorney additions across Workers’ Compensation, Litigation, Insurance Coverage, and Municipal Law, marking one of the firm’s most significant periods of growth in the past decade. The firm is also happy to announce the promotion of Jonathan Gonzalez to Partner, effective January 2026, reinforcing Teague Campbell’s commitment to developing top legal talent and expanding service capabilities for clients across North Carolina.
Strengthening Core Practice Areas to Meet Client Demand
Teague Campbell’s 2025 attorney hires — a group that includes both emerging attorneys and seasoned practitioners — brings deep experience across high‑demand practice areas, reflecting the firm’s continued investment in responsive, client‑focused legal services.
Workers’ Compensation Expansion
Teague Campbell continues to grow one of the region’s most respected Workers’ Compensation practices with the addition of:
Rebecca Olla, Attorney — Workers’ Compensation
Taylor Lammonds, Attorney — Workers’ Compensation
Jake Floyd, Attorney — Workers’ Compensation
Justin Russell, Attorney — Workers’ Compensation
These additions support the firm’s continued growth in representing employers, carriers, and municipalities across North Carolina.
Litigation Team Growth
To meet rising demand in complex civil litigation, the firm welcomes:
Reagan Downing, Attorney — Litigation
Sean Bernstein, Attorney — Litigation
Insurance Coverage Expansion
Kasey Farmer, Attorney — Insurance Coverage
Kasey’s addition enhances the firm’s capabilities in coverage analysis, risk evaluation, and insurer representation.
Municipal Law & Local Government
Matt Mason, Of Counsel — Municipal Law & Local Government
Matt brings decades of experience advising public entities, strengthening the firm’s long‑standing commitment to serving municipalities statewide.
2026 Partner Promotion: Jonathan Gonzalez
Teague Campbell is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan Gonzalez to Partner, effective January 2026.
Jonathan Gonzalez, Partner — Workers’ Compensation; Employment Law Jonathan’s promotion reflects his exceptional client service, strong litigation record, and leadership within the firm’s Workers’ Compensation and Employment Law practices.
Leadership Perspective
"This year’s attorney additions reflect intentional growth in the areas where our clients need us most," said Brad Inman, Executive Director & Partner at Teague Campbell. "Each attorney brings a depth of experience that strengthens our ability to deliver practical, effective solutions across North Carolina. We are equally proud to recognize Jonathan’s well‑earned promotion to Partner, a testament to his dedication and the strength of our internal talent pipeline."
About Teague Campbell Dennis & Gorham, LLP
Teague Campbell is a leading North Carolina law firm with offices in Raleigh, Asheville, and Charlotte Metro serving clients statewide in Workers’ Compensation, Litigation, Insurance Coverage, Municipal Law, Employment Law, and related practice areas. For more than 75 years, the firm has been committed to delivering practical, strategic legal counsel rooted in deep industry knowledge and responsive client service.
About Teague Campbell Dennis & Gorham, LLP
Contact
