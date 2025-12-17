K&S Law Group Enhances Legal Support for Slip-and-Fall Victims in Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks with Strategic Representation

K&S Law Group is reporting an expanded focus on slip-and-fall legal services for residents of Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, and surrounding areas. The firm’s experienced premises liability attorneys are actively helping individuals who suffer serious injuries due to unsafe property conditions secure compensation and justice. This initiative reflects timely community support following ongoing concerns about preventable fall-related injuries under California law.