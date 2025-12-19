CarzRent Develops Self-Service Kiosks to Improve Car Hire Experience at Tenerife South Airport
New kiosk concept aims to reduce waiting times and simplify vehicle pickup for arriving travelers.
Adeje, Spain, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tenerife South Airport welcomes millions of international travelers each year, particularly from the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. During peak travel periods, long queues and paperwork at car hire desks remain a common frustration for visitors eager to start their journey on the island.
CarzRent, a digital car hire and car rental platform operating in Tenerife, has announced the development of a self-service kiosk concept designed to streamline the vehicle pickup process at the airport. The initiative focuses on improving efficiency, transparency, and convenience for travelers while supporting trusted local car rental providers.
The planned kiosks are intended to allow customers to complete essential steps of their booking independently, including booking confirmation, identity verification, and access to rental information. By shifting these processes to a self-service format, the system aims to reduce congestion at traditional rental desks and shorten overall pickup times.
According to CarzRent, the kiosk solution is designed to complement existing car hire operations rather than replace them. The platform works with a carefully selected network of local rental companies, and the technology is meant to improve operational flow while maintaining clear rental conditions and consistent service standards.
Transparency is a key element of the project. Travelers using the kiosks will be able to review rental terms, insurance options, and any required deposits before collecting their vehicle. This approach reflects CarzRent’s broader goal of reducing misunderstandings and unexpected costs during the car hire process.
Self-service technology has already become common in many areas of air travel, including check-in, boarding, and baggage handling. Car hire kiosks follow the same trend, responding to growing passenger volumes and expectations for faster, more digital services at airports.
While the initial focus is on Tenerife South Airport, CarzRent has indicated that the technology could be expanded to other locations in the future. The company sees the kiosk project as part of a longer-term effort to modernize car hire services in popular tourist destinations by combining digital tools with local expertise.
About CarzRent
CarzRent is a digital car hire and car rental platform operating in Tenerife and the Canary Islands. The company works with selected local partners to offer transparent pricing, clear rental conditions, and convenient airport pickup. In addition to its booking platform, CarzRent is developing technology-driven solutions aimed at improving the overall car hire experience for travelers.
CarzRent, a digital car hire and car rental platform operating in Tenerife, has announced the development of a self-service kiosk concept designed to streamline the vehicle pickup process at the airport. The initiative focuses on improving efficiency, transparency, and convenience for travelers while supporting trusted local car rental providers.
The planned kiosks are intended to allow customers to complete essential steps of their booking independently, including booking confirmation, identity verification, and access to rental information. By shifting these processes to a self-service format, the system aims to reduce congestion at traditional rental desks and shorten overall pickup times.
According to CarzRent, the kiosk solution is designed to complement existing car hire operations rather than replace them. The platform works with a carefully selected network of local rental companies, and the technology is meant to improve operational flow while maintaining clear rental conditions and consistent service standards.
Transparency is a key element of the project. Travelers using the kiosks will be able to review rental terms, insurance options, and any required deposits before collecting their vehicle. This approach reflects CarzRent’s broader goal of reducing misunderstandings and unexpected costs during the car hire process.
Self-service technology has already become common in many areas of air travel, including check-in, boarding, and baggage handling. Car hire kiosks follow the same trend, responding to growing passenger volumes and expectations for faster, more digital services at airports.
While the initial focus is on Tenerife South Airport, CarzRent has indicated that the technology could be expanded to other locations in the future. The company sees the kiosk project as part of a longer-term effort to modernize car hire services in popular tourist destinations by combining digital tools with local expertise.
About CarzRent
CarzRent is a digital car hire and car rental platform operating in Tenerife and the Canary Islands. The company works with selected local partners to offer transparent pricing, clear rental conditions, and convenient airport pickup. In addition to its booking platform, CarzRent is developing technology-driven solutions aimed at improving the overall car hire experience for travelers.
Contact
CarzRent.comContact
Nils Joksts
+34 603 11 68 57
www.carzrent.com
Nils Joksts
+34 603 11 68 57
www.carzrent.com
Categories