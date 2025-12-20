New Platform Lets Tourists Book Short-Term Rentals Directly from the Street
BookThis.Now, a London-based travel technology company, has launched a street-level booking platform that allows short-term rental hosts to capture walk-in demand using verified QR codes placed at their properties. The company is currently piloting the platform in Greece, starting in central Athens neighborhoods popular with international travelers.
London, United Kingdom, December 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BookThis.Now, a new travel technology platform headquartered in London, has launched a street-level booking solution that allows short-term rental hosts to turn foot traffic into bookings using verified QR codes placed at their properties.
The company is currently piloting the platform in Greece, starting with central Athens neighborhoods popular with international travelers.
BookThis.Now enables passers-by to scan a QR code on an apartment entrance to instantly check availability, view trusted booking links, or contact the host directly. The approach is designed for last-minute travelers who arrive in a destination without accommodation or who actively search for places to stay once they are already in the neighborhood.
“Short-term rentals have become invisible at street level,” said Jamie Foster, Head of PR at BookThis.Now. “Tourists walk past available apartments every day without knowing it. We built BookThis.Now to bridge that gap — helping hosts capture demand that traditional booking platforms never see.”
Unlike traditional online marketplaces, BookThis.Now focuses on physical presence and discovery. Each QR code is verified and tied to a specific property, allowing guests to confirm they are interacting with a real listing at the exact location they are standing.
Early pilots in Greece, including neighborhoods such as Koukaki and Monastiraki in Athens, indicate that most scans occur during late afternoon and evening hours, aligning with peak arrival times for last-minute travelers. Hosts participating in the pilot report increased inquiries from guests already in the area, without replacing existing platforms such as Airbnb or Booking.com.
BookThis.Now does not require hosts to accept direct payments and allows them to route guests to their preferred booking channel or handle inquiries directly. The platform operates on a low-risk model, with hosts only paying once there is demonstrated interest from guest scans.
Following the pilot phase in Greece, BookThis.Now plans to expand to additional European cities with high tourist foot traffic, including Lisbon, Barcelona, and Rome.
For more information, visit https://bookthis.now
