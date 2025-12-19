Fintec Markets to Showcase Copy Trading Innovation at iFX Expo Dubai 2026

Fintec Markets, a growing copy trading platform, will participate in iFX Expo Dubai 2026 for the first time, showcasing its technology-driven copy trading solutions. The platform allows users to follow experienced traders while maintaining control over risk, emphasizing transparency and responsible market participation. The company aims to engage with industry leaders and highlight how copy trading can support structured and informed trading practices.