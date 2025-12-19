Fintec Markets to Showcase Copy Trading Innovation at iFX Expo Dubai 2026
Fintec Markets, a growing copy trading platform, will participate in iFX Expo Dubai 2026 for the first time, showcasing its technology-driven copy trading solutions. The platform allows users to follow experienced traders while maintaining control over risk, emphasizing transparency and responsible market participation. The company aims to engage with industry leaders and highlight how copy trading can support structured and informed trading practices.
Los Angeles, CA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fintec Markets, a growing copy trading platform, has announced its participation at iFX Expo Dubai 2026, marking the company’s first appearance at one of the world’s largest B2B fintech and online trading exhibitions. The company will showcase its copy trading solution, highlighting how technology is reshaping access, transparency, and participation in global financial markets.
iFX Expo Dubai is a leading international event that brings together brokers, fintech firms, and industry professionals. Fintec Markets’ presence reflects its commitment to engaging with the broader trading ecosystem and contributing to conversations around technology-driven market access.
At the event, Fintec Markets will present its copy trading platform, designed to allow users to follow and replicate the trading strategies of experienced traders while maintaining control over risk parameters. The platform emphasizes transparency, performance visibility, and responsible participation rather than short-term speculation.
“Exhibiting at iFX Expo Dubai 2026 marks an important step for Fintec Markets as we connect with industry leaders and partners for the first time,” said a company spokesperson. “The event provides an opportunity to demonstrate how copy trading can support informed and structured market participation.”
Visitors will be able to explore the platform’s features and learn more about Fintec Markets’ approach to copy trading during the expo. The company views the event as a key opportunity for industry engagement and knowledge exchange.
About Fintec Markets
Fintec Markets is a trading platform offering copy trading solutions designed to support transparency, learning, and responsible market participation. The platform enables users to follow experienced traders while maintaining control over their investment decisions and risk exposure. Fintec Markets is focused on building technology-driven tools that align accessibility with informed trading practices.
Media Contact:
Email: support@fintecmarkets.com
Phone: +44 7888 872722
Website: www.fintecmarkets.com
