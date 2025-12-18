Community PēdsCare®, an Alivia Care, Inc. Subsidiary, Brings Holiday Magic to Children and Families at Candy Cane Christmas
Jacksonville, FL, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Community PēdsCare®, an Alivia Care, Inc. subsidiary, and a pediatric palliative and hospice program of Community Hospice & Palliative Care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, recently hosted its Candy Cane Christmas holiday celebration for patients and their families at Diamond D Ranch in West Jacksonville.
The ranch was transformed into a festive, outdoor winter wonderland, complete with twinkling lights, holiday hayrides, tents filled with “treasures,” holiday treats, games, and a sing-along and campfire. Children and their siblings collected goodies and holiday gifts donated by community partners and supporters and families also enjoyed photos with Santa.
Community PēdsCare® is a nationally recognized pediatric palliative and hospice program of Community Hospice & Palliative Care that supports children with complex, chronic, and life-limiting conditions and their families throughout Northeast and North Central Florida. The program provides specialized medical care, pain and symptom management, counseling, spiritual support, and respite for caregivers in homes, hospitals, and community settings.
Community Hospice & Palliative Care is a locally based, not-for-profit organization that has provided compassionate end-of-life and palliative care to patients and families in Northeast and North Central Florida for more than 40 years.
