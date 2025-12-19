Meridian Hill Group Launches Happy Habits Events: Conscious Celebration for Adults Who've Outgrown Clubs
If you've ever thought "I'm too old for clubs but too young to just stay home" - Happy Habits Events is for you.
Philadelphia, PA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After winning Best of Philly (2019) and surviving pandemic closures and business setbacks, Zajé' and Seafus "S. Music" Richardson pushed through the failures and started their entertainment company, Meridian Hill Group. Their background in music, events, and publishing are coming together in the launch of "Happy Habits Events" - elevated celebration experiences for conscious adults 21+.
Happy Habits Events combines intentional music, premium atmosphere, and authentic community for people who want transformation through joy—not trauma or traditional nightlife.
"We're creating Conscious Celebration - the space between clubs and wellness retreats," says Zajé, author of Happy Habits and transformation content creator featured on Shopify's "WTF Is" series (2021).
Seafus "S. Music," DJ and music producer with 2024 sync licensing deals, curates intentional sonic experiences that align energy, movement, and connection.
First Event: Saturday, January 10, 2025, 9PM-2AM at Harrah's Philadelphia, Chester, PA.
Tickets: $50+ at www.happyhabitsevents.com
Media Contact: pr@mhillgroup.com | Instagram: @richardsonzaje
Sponsorships available: Starting at $500
