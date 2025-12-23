Amazonic Ventures Announces Major Expansion of Nativo Açaí in Chile, Launch of Franchise Model, and New Business Divisions

Amazonic Ventures announces major expansion of Nativo Açaí in Chile, including new stores, a national franchise program, and new business divisions. Supported by exclusive distributor SV Spa, the brand now reaches 200+ retail locations. It is strengthening its leadership in high-quality açaí and pitaya products as demand for natural superfoods continues to grow.