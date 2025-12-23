Amazonic Ventures Announces Major Expansion of Nativo Açaí in Chile, Launch of Franchise Model, and New Business Divisions
Amazonic Ventures announces major expansion of Nativo Açaí in Chile, including new stores, a national franchise program, and new business divisions. Supported by exclusive distributor SV Spa, the brand now reaches 200+ retail locations. It is strengthening its leadership in high-quality açaí and pitaya products as demand for natural superfoods continues to grow.
Miami, FL, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amazonic Ventures, LLC, the U.S.-based parent company of Nativo Açaí, today announced a significant expansion of the brand’s operations in Chile. With headquarters in Miami, Florida, Amazonic Ventures brings more than two decades of experience in the açaí industry and continues to advance Nativo Açaí’s mission of delivering premium Brazilian açaí and pitaya products to consumers around the world.
In Chile, Nativo Açaí now reaches more than 200 retail points of sale nationwide—including specialty stores, cafés, supermarkets, and major chains such as Cassis, Aldea Nativa, Tremus, Kiosclub, and Jumbo. The brand also operates six exclusive stores in Zapallar Beach, Pichilemu Beach, Lo Barnechea, Universidad del Desarrollo, Concepción, and Curicó. Four new locations are scheduled to open in the coming months, with a broader national expansion planned throughout 2026.
As part of its long-term growth strategy, Amazonic Ventures is launching the official Nativo Açaí franchise model, enabling entrepreneurs to open branded stores with full operational, marketing, and strategic support. This initiative represents a major milestone for the company’s continued international scaling and commitment to building a strong retail presence throughout Chile.
To further strengthen the brand’s value chain, Amazonic Ventures has begun importing specialized açaí and pitaya soft-serve machines to support franchisees and strategic partners. This new business division ensures consistent product quality, enhances equipment availability, and expands nationwide access to açaí and pitaya-based offerings.
Nativo Açaí also offers comprehensive advisory services for entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to build an açaí-focused concept. This support includes financial modeling, cash-flow projections, rent and location evaluations, and extensive operational guidance to help ensure long-term success and sustainability.
This expansion is reinforced by a strategic partnership between Amazonic Ventures, LLC and SV Spa, a Chilean food-importing company with nationwide reach and exclusive rights to distribute Nativo Açaí products in Chile. Operating as Nativo Açaí Chile, SV Spa brings strong local distribution capabilities that complement Amazonic Ventures’ decades of international expertise—creating a powerful foundation for accelerated growth and innovation in the Chilean market.
“This expansion marks a major milestone for our company and the Nativo Açaí brand. For nearly two decades, our mission has been to bring authentic, high-quality açaí to consumers around the world. Chile has become one of the fastest-growing markets for superfoods in Latin America, and together with our partners at SV Spa, we are committed to setting a new standard for quality, innovation, and accessibility.” — Ronald J. Manto, Founder & CEO, Amazonic Ventures, LLC
With growing consumer demand for functional, natural foods, Nativo Açaí—under the leadership of Amazonic Ventures—is strengthening its position as a market leader in innovation, distribution, and the development of new açaí and pitaya-based concepts across Chile.
About Amazonic Ventures, LLC dba Nativo Açaí
Founded in January 2006, Amazonic Ventures, LLC—doing business as Nativo Açaí—was one of the first companies to import and distribute frozen açaí products in the United States. The company pioneered the açaí bowl concept in North America, inspired by the traditional bowls served along the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. With a mission to introduce authentic Brazilian açaí to the American market, Nativo Açaí has become a major player in the U.S. superfood industry and is recognized for its high-quality, certified organic, wild-harvested açaí sourced from the richest regions of the Brazilian Amazon Rainforest. Today, Nativo Açaí offers both retail and food-service products, available nationwide through its website at NativoAcai.com, and distributed wholesale through Sysco Food Distributors across Florida and the New York Metro area. The brand is also rapidly expanding internationally and is currently available in Costa Rica, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Honduras, with additional markets under development.
About SV Spa / Nativo Açaí Chile
SV Spa is a Chilean food-importing company with nationwide reach and has been the exclusive importer and distributor of Nativo Açaí products in Chile since 2004. Operating under the name Nativo Açaí Chile, the company has played a key role in developing and expanding the açaí market across the country through its strong retail presence, strategic partnerships, and commitment to high-quality superfood products.
Press Contact: contacto@nativoacaichile.com
Press Contact
Amazonic Ventures, LLC dba Nativo Açaí
Email: info@nativoacai.com
Telephone: 305-446-4806
