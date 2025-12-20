Scott Dempsey Appointed as Associate Vice President (Americas) at Netscribes
Mumbai, India, December 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Netscribes, a global leader in business research, data analytics and digital transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Dempsey as Associate Vice President (Americas). In this role, Scott will lead growth and client engagement across the Americas, strengthen strategic partnerships, and expand Netscribes’ presence in priority sectors.
Scott is a senior enterprise sales and client-development leader with over 15 years of global experience driving transformation-led growth for large organizations. He brings a strong track record of building trusted C-suite relationships, leading complex, high-value pursuits, and aligning cloud, data and AI modernization agendas to measurable business outcomes. His experience includes partnering with Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 enterprises, helping them accelerate modernization and scale long-term value through consultative, outcome-first engagement.
Over the course of his career, Scott has consistently secured major enterprise modernization wins and expanded strategic accounts by translating complex client priorities into clear, differentiated value propositions and guiding pursuits end-to-end — from opportunity shaping and solutioning to commercial structuring and closure. He is known for driving sustained account growth and new-logo momentum while delivering meaningful efficiency gains and accelerated decision-making outcomes for clients.
“Scott’s ability to build enterprise relationships and drive outcome-led transformation makes him a strong addition to our Americas leadership. He has played a key role in helping several small, medium and large enterprises scale their data, technology and engineering teams through onsite, near-shore and offshore models,” said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Netscribes. “His consultative approach and depth across multiple tech stacks will surely deepen client partnerships and position Netscribes as a key growth partner in change management and transformation.”
Commenting on his appointment, Scott said, “I’m excited to join Netscribes at a time when enterprises across the Americas are seeking faster, smarter ways to modernize and translate data into real business outcomes. Netscribes’ ability to combine deep research, analytics and practical AI to solve complex problems is a powerful differentiator. I look forward to partnering with our clients to scale value, strengthen relationships, and accelerate growth across the region.”
With this appointment, Netscribes reinforces its focus on expanding its Americas business and enabling enterprises to navigate disruption and drive growth through data-led, AI-enabled solutions.
About Netscribes, Inc.
Netscribes, Inc. is a global market intelligence and content marketing firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by US and Singapore private equity firms, Netscribes provides tactical and actionable market insights to its clients and helps them manage content to drive marketing and branding. For more information, please visit https://www.netscribes.com/
Vivek Kene
+91 7057390996
www.netscribes.com
