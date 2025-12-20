Fruitful Participation, Co-Shaping the Future: CWG Markets’ Active Engagement at SVS Egypt 2025 Financial Summit

CWG Markets made a strong appearance at the SVS Egypt 2025 Financial Technology Summit in Cairo, engaging with industry leaders, investors, and fintech innovators across the MENA region. Through expert-led discussions and a technology-focused exhibition presence, the company showcased its commitment to compliance, innovation, and client-centric financial services, reinforcing its strategic expansion and leadership in the regional market.