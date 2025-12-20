Conch Shell International Film Fest Opens Submissions for 2026 Festival Celebrating Caribbean & Diaspora Storytellers
New York, NY, December 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Entering its fourth year, Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) has opened submissions for its 2026 edition, to be presented in New York City in partnership with the York College Performing and Fine Arts Department.
CSIFF is a competitive international festival dedicated to showcasing short films by Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora filmmakers, including emerging, student, and established artists. The festival centers stories that reflect the lived experiences, histories, and creative visions of Caribbean communities across the globe.
Founded by Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Producing Artistic Director of Conch Shell Productions, Inc., CSIFF was created to amplify Caribbean-heritage voices in film and to connect filmmakers with audiences, peers, and industry professionals. Festival programming includes Opening and Closing Night screenings, special presentations, artist talks, panel discussions, and celebratory afterparties.
2026 Festival Themes
Migration • Separation • Belonging • Generational Memory • Resilience
Submission Categories
CSIFF invites short films (under 30 minutes), including narrative, documentary, animation, experimental, and pilot projects, completed between 2021 and 2026.
Eligible submissions include:
Films written and/or directed by filmmakers of Caribbean ancestry living abroad
Films written and/or directed by filmmakers living and working in the Caribbean
(Non-English films must include English subtitles or dubbing.)
Awards & Recognition
CSIFF offers laurels, cash prizes, and sponsored awards, including honors for Best Film, Director, Screenwriter, Performer, Documentary, Animation, Student Film, and the Audience Choice Award.
Selected filmmakers receive VIP All-Access Festival Passes and opportunities for visibility, press exposure, and community engagement.
Early Deadline: March 27, 2026
Submissions accepted via filmfreeway.com/CONCHSHELLIntFilmFest
Contact
Conch Shell ProductionsContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
