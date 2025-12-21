Techment Technology Achieves Microsoft Solution Partner Designation in Data and AI
Techment Technology has earned the Microsoft Solution Partner Designation in Data and AI, recognizing its strength in building trusted, scalable data platforms and enabling real business outcomes with analytics and AI. The milestone reflects Techment’s focus on strong data foundations, governance, and execution that helps enterprises move from experimentation to impact.
For many leadership teams, the challenge is not ambition—it’s execution Data lives in silos; insights arrive late, and AI initiatives stall before they deliver value. Techment’s work focuses on solving those problems at the root, designing data platforms that scale, stay governed, and actually support decision-making.
“This designation reflects the way we approach data and AI,” said Manish Agrawal, CEO, Techment Technology. “We don’t start with tools. We start with clarity - what decisions matter, what data supports them, and how to build systems teams can trust over time.”
Techment partners with enterprise teams to:
Simplify complex data environments
Build analytics platforms leaders can rely on
Prepare data foundations for AI adoption
Modernize legacy systems without disrupting the business
The Microsoft Solution Partner Designation in Data and AI is awarded to organizations that demonstrate technical depth, delivery excellence, and consistent customer success across Microsoft’s data and AI ecosystem.
For customers, this recognition signals confidence. Confidence of data platforms to scale, governance will hold, and AI investments are built on foundations designed to last.
As organizations move from experimentation to execution, Techment continues to focus on what matters most—turning data into insight, and insight into action.
About Techment Technology
Founded in 2013, Techment Technology partners with enterprises to bring order to the data that powers modern analytics and AI. The company works across data engineering, AI and analytics, cloud modernization, product engineering, and quality automation—helping teams make confident decisions and build systems designed to last.
Techment operates from offices in India and McKinney, Texas, supported by a team of 150+ engineers and consultants who work closely with enterprise leaders to deliver practical, scalable solutions.
