SottoPelle® Recognizes Nicole Rodriguez, APRN, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Lake Mary, FL, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nicole is a highly experienced Board Certified Autonomous Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) with over 24 years in the medical field. Licensed to practice independently, she provides comprehensive primary care services tailored to each individual’s needs. Holding both a DEA and dispensing license, she delivers personalized and specialized healthcare with a holistic approach. Nicole began her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) before earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Daytona State College/UCF and later her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) from South University in Savannah, GA, where she graduated at the top of her class while balancing work and family life.
Throughout her extensive hospital career, Nicole worked in critical areas such as Neuro ICU, Cardio Vascular ICU, Multi-system ICU, Cardiac ICU, Flight Nursing, and the Emergency Room. She held certifications including Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN) and stroke certification, qualifying her to handle the most complex and urgent cases. Her depth of experience earned her one of Florida’s first Autonomous Practice Licenses for Nurse Practitioners. Nicole is passionate about treating the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—and focuses on empowering patients by exploring the root causes of health issues and guiding them toward lasting wellness through individualized, compassionate care.
Nicole Rodriguez, APRN, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since September 2025.
To view additional information about Nicole Rodriguez, APRN, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/nicole-rodriguez-aprn/
Provider Information:
Nicole Rodriguez, APRN
Florida Internal Medicine/AirOne Med, LLC
4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 301 Lake Mary FL 32746
Practice Phone #: 386-960-7020
Practice Email: aironemedllc@gmail.com
Practice Website: https://aironemed.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
