New Haven Welcomes the Future of Lifesaving: CPR Cart Launches Ultra-Fast, Self-Service AHA Certification Station
CPR Cart has officially launched a new, high-tech certification hub in Downtown New Haven, Connecticut. Designed for busy healthcare professionals and students, the station offers a self-service, "ultra-fast" path to earning American Heart Association (AHA) BLS, ACLS, and PALS credentials.
New Haven, CT, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CPR Cart has announced the opening of its newest resuscitation training location in Downtown New Haven, introducing an automated system for healthcare professionals and residents to obtain CPR certification. The facility utilizes Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) technology to provide a self-service alternative to traditional classroom-based instruction.
The new station is designed to address the scheduling challenges faced by medical personnel and first responders. By utilizing a self-service manikin station, individuals can complete hands-on skills assessments independently. The system replaces the standard four-hour classroom requirement with a modular, technology-driven approach.
“New Haven is a hub for healthcare, from hospitals to first responders. We know these professionals often lack the time for traditional four-hour renewal sessions,” said Devin Jurman, Owner of CPR Cart. “The mission is to make lifesaving training accessible and efficient. With this system, participants can complete their requirements and receive an AHA eCard quickly.”
The CPR Cart Certification Process
The training follows a two-step protocol designed for clinical accuracy and convenience:
Part 1: Online Coursework: Participants complete the self-paced American Heart Association (AHA) HeartCode® coursework for BLS, ACLS, or PALS remotely.
Part 2: In-Person Skills Assessment: Participants visit the New Haven station for an automated skills check with a digital manikin.
The RQI technology provides real-time feedback on compression depth and ventilation to ensure participants meet clinical standards. Upon successful completion, AHA eCards and Continuing Education Units (CEU) are issued digitally and instantaneously.
The service is available to staff at Yale New Haven Health, students at Yale University, and local business owners seeking to maintain staff preparedness. The New Haven location is currently open and accepting bookings for skills sessions.
About CPR Cart LLC: CPR Cart provides automated resuscitation training solutions. By utilizing RQI technology, the company offers a self-service alternative to traditional CPR classes, assisting healthcare providers and the public in maintaining lifesaving certifications through a flexible, data-driven model.
The new station is designed to address the scheduling challenges faced by medical personnel and first responders. By utilizing a self-service manikin station, individuals can complete hands-on skills assessments independently. The system replaces the standard four-hour classroom requirement with a modular, technology-driven approach.
“New Haven is a hub for healthcare, from hospitals to first responders. We know these professionals often lack the time for traditional four-hour renewal sessions,” said Devin Jurman, Owner of CPR Cart. “The mission is to make lifesaving training accessible and efficient. With this system, participants can complete their requirements and receive an AHA eCard quickly.”
The CPR Cart Certification Process
The training follows a two-step protocol designed for clinical accuracy and convenience:
Part 1: Online Coursework: Participants complete the self-paced American Heart Association (AHA) HeartCode® coursework for BLS, ACLS, or PALS remotely.
Part 2: In-Person Skills Assessment: Participants visit the New Haven station for an automated skills check with a digital manikin.
The RQI technology provides real-time feedback on compression depth and ventilation to ensure participants meet clinical standards. Upon successful completion, AHA eCards and Continuing Education Units (CEU) are issued digitally and instantaneously.
The service is available to staff at Yale New Haven Health, students at Yale University, and local business owners seeking to maintain staff preparedness. The New Haven location is currently open and accepting bookings for skills sessions.
About CPR Cart LLC: CPR Cart provides automated resuscitation training solutions. By utilizing RQI technology, the company offers a self-service alternative to traditional CPR classes, assisting healthcare providers and the public in maintaining lifesaving certifications through a flexible, data-driven model.
Contact
CPR Cart LLCContact
Devin Jurman
888-528-7805
https://cprcart.com
Devin Jurman
888-528-7805
https://cprcart.com
Categories